Science Fair Sponsorship Drive
Invite community and local businesses to fund your annual science fair with a custom donation page that highlights student projects and sponsorship levels.
Empower Robotics Teams with Monthly Support
Set up a recurring giving program where donors commit to monthly contributions to cover robotics materials, competition fees, and travel costs.
Launch a Virtual STEM Hackathon Fundraiser
Equip students to recruit friends and family to sponsor their coding marathon, with each participant raising pledges through personal fundraising pages.
Host the Innovation Gala & Expo
Sell tickets for an evening of student research presentations and hands-on demos—perfect for engaging donors and showcasing program impact.
Win a 3D Printer Raffle
Drive excitement and support by selling raffle tickets for a top-of-the-line 3D printer, with proceeds funding maker space upgrades.
Open a STEM Gear & Kit Shop
Offer branded lab coats, science kits, and educational merchandise online—100% of proceeds go directly toward classroom supplies.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🧪 50 hands-on lab kits
so every student can experiment and ignite their passion for discovery
🤖 10 robotics starter packs
empowering young engineers to build, code, and innovate together
💻 25 coding class scholarships
opening doors to tech careers for underrepresented learners
🌐 Virtual STEM field trip subscriptions
bringing NASA missions and ocean research into every classroom
🔬 Digital microscope upgrades
enabling students to explore the microscopic world in stunning detail
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for STEM Education Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for STEM Education Programs
🔬 Park Pop-Up Science Fair
Host a park-based pop-up fair where kids demo STEM projects. Entry fees and merch sales raise funds while families engage with science fun.
🚀 Community Rocket Launch
Sell sponsored model rocket kits and invite families to a public launch day. Each launch is funded by donations, promoting STEM passion and community support.
🌞 Solar Oven Cook-Off
Organize a solar oven cook-off picnic: participants cook with homemade ovens. Entry fees and recipe sponsorships fund programs and teach renewable energy.
💡 Virtual STEM Scavenger Hunt
Run a digital scavenger hunt with STEM puzzles across town. Teams donate to enter, share finds online, boosting awareness and peer-to-peer fundraising.
🎓 Sponsor-A-Student Coding Camp
Invite donors to fund coding camp spots for underserved youth. Sponsors receive progress updates and celebrate graduates at a summer showcase.
📸 STEM Summer Photo Contest
Launch a STEM photo contest: participants pay entry to share science-themed shots. Public voting drives engagement; top photos earn prizes and support programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free STEM Education Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for STEM Education Programs in 2025
STEAM Grants for Educators
Ozobot
$50,000 â $250,000
Supports STEAM education initiatives for educators with funding between $50,000 and $250,000, with applications due July 30, 2025.
Sphero Corporate & Organizational Grants
Sphero
$1.5 million
Awards funding to schools across the Tennessee Valley region to fund STEM learning projects, with deadlines between August 1st and September 15th.
FIRE Program (Fire Science Innovations through Research and Education)
National Science Foundation (NSF)
Not specified in snippet
Supports research and education in fire science, with a deadline of February 10, 2026.
FAIROS Program (Findable Accessible Interoperable Reusable Open Science)
National Science Foundation (NSF)
Not specified in snippet
Supports open science initiatives, with a deadline of April 8, 2026.
Top companies that donate to STEM Education Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Supports STEM education through partnerships and programs like the Junior Innovators Challenge.
Lockheed Martin
Focuses on advancing STEM education and offers scholarships and programs for students.
General Motors
Committed to STEM education through various initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for STEM Education Programs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for STEM Education Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay completely free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help programs like yours maximize every dollar raised. That's it—no catch!
Can STEM Education Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! STEM Education Programs can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including general donations, event tickets, and recurring contributions—without paying any fees. Every penny of the donations goes directly to fuel your educational missions.
What types of fundraising campaigns can STEM Education Programs run with Zeffy?
STEM Education Programs can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers where your community rallies support, to ticketed events like science fairs, to setting up recurring donor programs for ongoing support, Zeffy has you covered. Our all-in-one platform simplifies each campaign at zero cost.
What’s the best fundraising platform for STEM Education Programs?
Zeffy is the best choice for STEM Education Programs because it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that claim to be free but add hidden fees, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go directly into advancing STEM education, exactly where it should.