Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Technology Access Initiatives? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Technology Access Initiatives! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help initiatives like yours keep every dollar. That's it—no catch!

Can Technology Access Initiatives use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Technology Access Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring giving, all without paying a single fee. Every donation supports your mission, not ours.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Technology Access Initiatives run with Zeffy?

Technology Access Initiatives can run various campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for continual support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy is here to assist.

What's the best fundraising platform for Technology Access Initiatives?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Technology Access Initiatives. While other platforms often charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every penny goes straight to your mission, building trust with your supporters.