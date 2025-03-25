El proyecto de mural 10x10 FC: exposición y recaudación de fondos, una vez en la década.

Coco | @coco_arts | Medium: Acrylic paint and oil pastel | Statement: We’re so often told that “perfect” skin is the ideal, but I see beauty in the opposite. Imperfections, like freckles, marks, and even scars, are stories in themselves. In my work, I aim to capture the beauty found in imperfections. Whether that be in the form of portraits or natural objects, such as fruit, these marks are not imperfections—they are the defining features of individuality and lived experience. Freckles, for example, are often seen as trivial, but they carry with them a unique story and personal history. As a freckled badass, I chose to elevate these often overlooked details. A reminder that what is often labeled as imperfect is what makes us whole. At the end of the day, we should never have to hide our imperfections to be beautiful. I want people to look at my art and feel a little more comfortable in their own skin, to see that it’s the things we often hide or feel self-conscious about that are what truly make us who we are. | Value: $250 | Local pick-up available | Estimated Shipping: $15

