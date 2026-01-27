Afram Global Organiztion Inc

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Afram Global Organiztion Inc

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<h1>¡12º Premios del Vecindario!</h1>

628 Alamitos Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802, USA, Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

Early Bird
$150

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Early Bird Tickets are available until April 15, 2026 or until sold out!

General Admission
$175

Open seating

Recurrent Donors- Complimentary Tickets
Gratuito

Persons who become recurrent donors to Aframglobal Organization Inc in support of its ongoing projects including the Annual Villager Awards will receive the following:

  • One Complimentary ticket to this 2026 Annual Villager Awards for recurrent donors pledging $25/month for 12 months with first donation and pledge due May 1, 2026!
  • Two Complimentary tickets to this 2026 Annual Vilager Awards for recurrent donors pledging $50 or more per month for twelve months starting May1, 2026!

    Special recognition at The June 6, 2026 Villager Awards acknowledging your support!
    Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Email [email protected] or text 1-562-895-9205 for more information about becoming a part of our recurrent sustaining donors!
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