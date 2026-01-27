<h1>¡12º Premios del Vecindario!</h1>

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Long Beach, CA 90802, USA, Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Early Bird Tickets are available until April 15, 2026 or until sold out!
Open seating
Persons who become recurrent donors to Aframglobal Organization Inc in support of its ongoing projects including the Annual Villager Awards will receive the following:
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!