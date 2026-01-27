<h1>¡12º Premios del Vecindario!</h1>

One Complimentary ticket to this 2026 Annual Villager Awards for recurrent donors pledging $25/month for 12 months with first donation and pledge due May 1, 2026!

Two Complimentary tickets to this 2026 Annual Vilager Awards for recurrent donors pledging $50 or more per month for twelve months starting May1, 2026!

Special recognition at The June 6, 2026 Villager Awards acknowledging your support!