13th Degustación Anual de Sidra Tradicional en el Molino de Sidra Kimlin

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Happening Friday, October 3, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM. Pairings of cider and curated foods crafted by Culinary Institute of America students from the Outdoors Club. Music by The Kevin Kennedy Connection and a silent auction.
We’ll be gathering outdoors under a festive tent eating, sipping, and enjoying the live music.
A 21+ event.
Peruse our wide variety of raffle items at the tasting and drop your raffle tickets in the basket for a chance to win the items of your choice. From sports to eateries, we have a lot to choose from every year. Your purchased raffle tickets will be provided when you check in at the tasting. (Oct 4)
Peruse our wide variety of raffle items at the tasting and drop your raffle tickets in the basket for a chance to win the items of your choice. From sports to eateries, we have a lot to choose from every year. Your purchased raffle tickets will be provided when you check in at the tasting. (Oct 4)
Peruse our wide variety of raffle items at the tasting and drop your raffle tickets in the basket for a chance to win the items of your choice. From sports to eateries, we have a lot to choose from every year. Your purchased raffle tickets will be provided when you check in at the tasting. (10/4)
Peruse our wide variety of raffle items at the tasting and drop your raffle tickets in the basket for a chance to win the items of your choice. From sports to eateries, we have a lot to choose from every year. Your purchased raffle tickets will be provided when you check in at the tasting. (10/4)
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!