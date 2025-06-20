Cider Mill Friends

Organizado por

Cider Mill Friends

Acerca de este evento

13th Degustación Anual de Sidra Tradicional en el Molino de Sidra Kimlin

140 Cedar Ave

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, USA

Cider in the Meadow (10/3)
$75

Happening Friday, October 3, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM. Pairings of cider and curated foods crafted by Culinary Institute of America students from the Outdoors Club. Music by The Kevin Kennedy Connection and a silent auction.

We’ll be gathering outdoors under a festive tent eating, sipping, and enjoying the live music.

A 21+ event.

Cata General de Sidra
$15
Permite la entrada a la carpa de degustación donde habrá una selección de sidras fuertes y dulces disponibles para degustar.
SÓLO Sidra Dulce
$5
¡Perfecto para los niños! Permite la entrada a la carpa de degustación donde se ofrecerá una selección de sidras DULCES.
Tasting One (1) Raffle Ticket (10/4)
$1

Peruse our wide variety of raffle items at the tasting and drop your raffle tickets in the basket for a chance to win the items of your choice. From sports to eateries, we have a lot to choose from every year. Your purchased raffle tickets will be provided when you check in at the tasting. (Oct 4)

Tasting Seven (7) Raffle Tickets (10/4)
$5

Tasting Seven (7) Raffle Tickets (10/4)
$5

Tasting Fifteen (15) Raffle Tickets (10/4)
$10

Tasting Fifteen (15) Raffle Tickets (10/4)
$10

Tasting Thirty (30) Raffle Tickets (10/4)
$20

Tasting Thirty (30) Raffle Tickets (10/4)
$20

