Archdiocesan Catechetical Leaders Association Sponsorship 2024-2025 (1)
ACLA Bronze Sponsor
$500
Anual
Benefits include:Affiliate ACLA membership,Sponsor logo featured on website and quarterly newsletters
ACLA Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Anual
Benefits include:Affiliate ACLA membership,Sponsor logo featured on website and quarterly newsletters,Special signage at all in person ACLA events
ACLA Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Anual
Benefits include:Affiliate ACLA membership,Sponsor logo featured on website and quarterly newsletters,Special signage at all in person ACLA events,Complimentary registration to ACLA retreat, 2/28-3/1/2025,
ACLA Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Anual
Benefits include:Affiliate ACLA membership,Sponsor logo featured on website and quarterly newsletters,Social Media shout-outs,Special signage at all in person ACLA events,Complimentary registration to ACLA retreat, 2/28-3/1/2025,Recognition during in person and virtual ACLA events
