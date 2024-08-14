Your participation in The SoccerBall enables Impact City FC to continue our mission to see today's players become tomorrow's leaders who serve their city and change the world.
SoccerBall Table of 8
$700
Premier League Sponsor
$5,000
Step & Repeat Photo booth banner | (2-8) tickets | Prominent display throughout the event | Facebook Live Post | Logo on mobile bidding platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
Golden Boot: Bid Paddle Sponsor
$3,000
(2-8) tickets | Logo on Back of Bid Paddles | Logo on Stage Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
Kick Off Sponsor: Social Hour
$2,500
(2-8) tickets | Pull Up Banner at Social Hour | Logo on Event Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on Sponsor Loop Video during Social Hour and dinner
Technical Staff Sponsor: Mobile Bidding App
$2,000
Bright shirts are worn throughout the event with the company logo | Logo on Event Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
Crossbar Challenge Sponsor: Bar Sponsor (2 Available)
$1,000
Banner at Bar | Logo on mobile bidding platform | Presented on Sponsor Loop
Water Break Sponsor: Wine/Whiskey/Coffee Pull Sponsor
$500
Table sign at pull station | Logo on mobile bidding | Presented on sponsor loop
Rock Paper Scissors 50/50 Pull
$500
Mentioned during intermission game by emcee | Logo on mobile bidding | Presented on sponsor loop
Treat Box Party Favor Boxes Sponsor (1 Side, 8 Available)
$250
Logo on Party Favor Boxes (1 Side per sponsorship)
Golden Goal Sponsor: Dessert
$250
Mentioned during dessert Logo on mobile bidding Presented on sponsor loop
