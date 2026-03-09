1er Subasta Anual de Ofertas de Caballeros

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Acerca de este evento
los asistentes deben comprar al menos 1 pala para participar en cualquiera de las subastas. Sin embargo, puede comprar varias palas para aumentar sus posibilidades de ganar si así lo desea.
$25-$75 reciba su logotipo en las pancartas del evento
$75-$150 instale un puesto & logotipo en las pancartas del evento
$150 y más Logotipo en todas las mesas y materiales de marketing del evento, instale un puesto & logotipo en las pancartas del evento
Get a private table.for you and your guests up close to the action!! Bring as many guests as you would like. However, in order to bid on items guests MUST purchase their own paddles!! Table sponsors will receive 1 cheese pizza and 8 drink tickets!
This sponsor will be recognized on stage at the Auctioner table with their logo displayed throughout the event. They will also recieve a personal table with a large cheese pizza and 8 drink tickets. Bring as many guests as you would like. HOWEVER, all guest MUST purchase their own paddles to bid on items. Also, all guest may not fit at your table resulting in some guest being spread out.
This sponsor will be recognized on the bars with their logo displayed throughout the event on both bars! They will also recieve 2 personal tables with 2 large cheese pizza tickets and 16 drink tickets. Bring as many guests as you would like. HOWEVER, all guest MUST purchase their own paddles to bid on items. Also, all guest may not fit at your tables resulting in some guest being spread out. Your guest are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs!
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!