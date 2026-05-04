Dreamart Fullerton Inc
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Dreamart Fullerton Inc

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Dreamart Fullerton Inc

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1ª Muestra de Inclusión de Verano de UPMA

500 E San Antonio Dr

Long Beach, CA 90807, USA

Añadir una donación para Dreamart Fullerton Inc

$

GA - Adult
$10

General Admission ticket for one (1) Adult (16+yrs).

GA - Child
$5

General Admission ticket for one (1) child (under 16).

GA - Adult Handicap
$10

General Admission ticket for one (1) adult (16+) that lets us know accommodations are needed.

GA - Child Handicap
$5

General Admission ticket for one (1) child (under 16) that lets us know accommodations are needed.

$12
$5
Competitor
Gratuito

Competitor ticket. We will contact you for your information and match setup. You will receive a full refund if you are not matched or competitor list is full.

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!