1ª Muestra de Inclusión de Verano de UPMA

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Acerca de este evento
$
General Admission ticket for one (1) Adult (16+yrs).
General Admission ticket for one (1) child (under 16).
General Admission ticket for one (1) adult (16+) that lets us know accommodations are needed.
General Admission ticket for one (1) child (under 16) that lets us know accommodations are needed.
Competitor ticket. We will contact you for your information and match setup. You will receive a full refund if you are not matched or competitor list is full.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!