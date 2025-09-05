auctionV2.input.startingBid
This piece symbolizes the vital role of fishing in Grand County's past and present. Ingeniously contained within the shape of an arrowhead, the artwork depicts a vibrant, stylized fish swimming in a swirling blue stream. A lone fisherman and a majestic mountain range are visible in the distance. The piece combines rich, earthy tones with striking pops of teal and red, creating a unique and powerful visual narrative that honors this important tradition.
This striking painting juxtaposes a powerful, detailed portrait of a Ute Tribal chief with a majestic bison. The figures, rendered in black and white, stand against a vibrant background featuring a sunset-striped sky and a green field. The artwork symbolically connects the history and spirit of Native American people with the iconic wildlife of the region, creating a compelling visual statement on the intertwined legacies of the land and their shared, enduring spirit.
This piece, with its vibrant, stained-glass-like style, pays tribute to the Ute and Arapaho tribal heritage of the Granby area. The artwork features a depiction of a chief wearing a traditional feathered headdress, set against a stunning mountain landscape with a flowing river and traditional dwellings. The powerful use of bold outlines and rich, jewel-toned colors creates a compelling visual narrative that honors the area's history and the people who first inhabited the land.
This thought-provoking painting merges the past and present, depicting a train and its passengers traveling through a classic Granby landscape. The surreal scene blends eras, with figures in both historical and modern attire. A close look reveals an old pocket watch and a new smartwatch on a windowsill, adding to the juxtaposition. The piece prompts viewers to consider the passage of time and how history and progress are interconnected.
As a powerful symbol of hope and the promise of good things to come, the white buffalo holds a revered place in many tribes' lore. This piece draws inspiration from the Native American legend of bison tracks, much larger than others, that were said to be found on the frozen Grand Lake leading to a single thawed hole. The artist sets the scene in winter, yet portrays wildflowers blooming in the buffalo's wake, powerfully symbolizing the hope and renewal it brings.
This dynamic mixed-media piece offers a unique perspective from the engineer's seat of a train on the historic Moffat Road Railroad. It captures the perilous yet vital engineering feat of crossing the Continental Divide, showcasing the train as it approaches the famous Riflesight Notch. The artwork invites viewers to travel back in time, experiencing the dramatic landscape and the ambition that defined the region's history.
Entitled "Lettuce Heads," this piece spotlights the historical role of lettuce farming in Granby. It includes a tribute to the Morales Farm in Granby and a nod to the famous “American Gothic” painting. The artist playfully portrays the farmers with lettuce for heads and includes local landmarks like the Grand Lake spider house, creating a unique and clever acknowledgment to the region's agricultural heritage.
This piece, with its dreamlike, ethereal quality, depicts a powerful stag with a majestic dream catcher suspended from its antlers. The artwork is set against a serene mountain backdrop beneath a gradient sky that shifts from cool blues to warm pinks. The artist combines a deep connection to nature and a sense of spiritual tranquility, inviting the viewer to contemplate the intersection of wildlife and Native American tradition.
Grand Lake, historically known as "Spirit Lake" by the Ute tribe, is a place believed to hold the spirits of those who are lost, a concept tied to the mysterious mists that rise from the water. This artwork explores the idea of spirits from the past existing alongside people from today. It beautifully shows how Grand Lake has been a shared home for generations and remains a constant reminder of the community's history.
This vibrant painting offers a modern take on the classic Western landscape. It depicts a young couple on horseback silhouetted in blue, set against a backdrop of boldly colored mountains and a dynamic, multi-hued sky. The artist’s use of vivid, unexpected colors and strong outlines gives the piece a distinctive and playful energy, reinterpreting the traditional Western theme with a fresh perspective.
This piece, inspired by the rich Native American folklore of the area, visually represents the delicate balance between the area's fierce wildlife and the forces of nature. The dynamic blend of the bison skull, roaring bear, and traditional dwellings invites the viewer to experience the varied historical perceptions of the land, from a single, compelling vantage point.
This piece imagines a thrilling moment from Grand County history, depicting a runaway horse and cart, a common form of transport during the region's early days. The dramatic scene of a figure thrown into the air powerfully conveys the rugged nature of life and travel in the old West.
