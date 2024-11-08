Your ticket grants you access to an unforgettable evening featuring live performances, social dancing, and a silent auction. Enjoy a selection of local bites and a complimentary beverage (beer, wine, or non-alcoholic). Please note: All sales are final, and no refunds will be issued, as proceeds directly support programs in arts, education, and wellness. Thank you for making a difference!

Your ticket grants you access to an unforgettable evening featuring live performances, social dancing, and a silent auction. Enjoy a selection of local bites and a complimentary beverage (beer, wine, or non-alcoholic). Please note: All sales are final, and no refunds will be issued, as proceeds directly support programs in arts, education, and wellness. Thank you for making a difference!

seeMoreDetailsMobile