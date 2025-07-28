Robert B. Sewell PTA

Ofrecido por

Robert B. Sewell PTA

Acerca de esta tienda

2025-2026 MEMBRESÍAS DE LA PTA Y TIENDA DE ARTÍCULOS DE ESPÍRITU

Membresía general ONLY de la PTA 2025-2026 item
Membresía general ONLY de la PTA 2025-2026
$11

Solo membresía general para estudiantes y adultos. No se incluye camiseta. Al convertirse en miembro, obtiene derechos de voto y voz en los programas, actividades y gastos presupuestarios que ocurran durante 2025-2026. Tendremos reuniones de membresía general para permitirle hacerlo.

*ESPECIAL* 1 Camiseta de espíritu + 1 membresía de la PTA item
*ESPECIAL* 1 Camiseta de espíritu + 1 membresía de la PTA
$21

Membresía general de la PTA para estudiantes o adultos MÁS la nueva camiseta del espíritu 2025-2026 incluida. Se realizará un pedido a granel el lunes 18 de agosto y la camiseta del espíritu se entregará a su estudiante dos semanas más tarde. Tallas a elegir en la próxima página.

Youth S item
Youth S
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. SIZE Youth Small - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth M item
Youth M
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. SIZE Youth Medium - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth L item
Youth L
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. SIZE Youth Large - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth XL item
Youth XL
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. SIZE Youth Extra Large - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Adult S item
Adult S
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. SIZE Adult Small - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Adult M item
Adult M
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. SIZE Adult Medium - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Adult L item
Adult L
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. SIZE Adult Large - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth S item
Youth S
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Youth Small - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Youth M item
Youth M
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Youth Medium - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Adult L item
Adult L
$16.24

AVAILABLE NOW. Adult L - This is part of the remaining inventory and can be delivered to your student's classroom.


Includes Sales Tax

Añadir una donación para Robert B. Sewell PTA

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!