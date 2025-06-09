2025 6th Annual Charity Golf Tourney for St. Francis ACTS

9055 N Cotton Ridge Rd

McKinney, TX 75072, USA

Single Player
$150

Included are breakfast, snacks, water, and lunch. Golf towel and 2 drink tickets.

Junior Single Player
$110

Included are breakfast, snacks, water, and lunch. Golf towel and 1 soft drink ticket.

Elite Sponsorship Level
$1,500

Includes 4 single player tickets and 4 golf tournament t-shirts

Platinum Sponsorship Level
$1,000

Includes 2 single player tickets and 2 golf tournament t-shirts

Gold Sponsorship Level
$500

Includes 1 single player ticket and 1 golf tournament t-shirt

Silver Sponsorship Level
$275

At this level, you will be sponsoring the cost of 1 retreat fee.

Bronze Sponsorship Level
$75

This donation will be applied towards providing retreatant scholarships.

Hole Sponsorship
$200

Includes signage at the tee box

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing