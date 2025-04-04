ES
Centro De Apoyo Familiar Caf
2025 Annual Conference + CAF’s 19th Anniversary Celebration
13923 Minnieville Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22193, USA
CAF Friends
$500
Recognition on CAF’s conference webpage
Name listed in the digital event program
Recognition on CAF’s conference webpage
Name listed in the digital event program
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sapphire Level
$1,500
All previous benefits, plus:
Logo display on CAF’s conference webpage and digital presentation slides
Mention in CAF’s social media post acknowledging all sponsors
All previous benefits, plus:
Logo display on CAF’s conference webpage and digital presentation slides
Mention in CAF’s social media post acknowledging all sponsors
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Esmerald Level
$2,500
All previous benefits, plus:
Individual recognition post on CAF’s social media platforms
Recognition during conference workshops sessions
All previous benefits, plus:
Individual recognition post on CAF’s social media platforms
Recognition during conference workshops sessions
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Diamond Level
$5,000
All previous benefits, plus:
Recognition as an Official CAF Conference Partner
Opportunity to give remarks at the conference
Featured logo in CAF’s post-conference digital communications
All previous benefits, plus:
Recognition as an Official CAF Conference Partner
Opportunity to give remarks at the conference
Featured logo in CAF’s post-conference digital communications
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Platinum Level
$7,500
All previous benefits, plus:
Highlighted inclusion in CAF’s post-conference newsletter
All previous benefits, plus:
Highlighted inclusion in CAF’s post-conference newsletter
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Signature Level
$10,000
All previous benefits, plus:
Recognition as Lead Conference Partner
Company logo featured on all digital conference communications and newsletters
Option to include a personalized thank-you message in CAF’s official post-event media
All previous benefits, plus:
Recognition as Lead Conference Partner
Company logo featured on all digital conference communications and newsletters
Option to include a personalized thank-you message in CAF’s official post-event media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout