Organizado por

Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

Acerca de este evento

2025 Festival Anual de Otoño

13065 Muscatel St

Hesperia, CA 92344

$5 Punch Pard
$5

$5 Punch Cards have 10 punches on them. All games, face painting, glitter tattoos, and the Haunted Maze requires the use of a Punch Card.

$10 Punch Card
$10

$10 Punch Cards have 22 punches on them. All games, face painting, glitter tattoos, and the Haunted Maze requires the use of a Punch Card.

$20 Punch Card
$20

$20 Punch Cards have 44 punches on them. All games, face painting, glitter tattoos, and the Haunted Maze requires the use of a Punch Card.

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