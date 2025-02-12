Sponsors of 1 or more of our gaming tables will receive 5 general admission tickets to the event, which includes $20,000 in funny money for the tables, and 10 raffle tickets for each guest. Your business advertisement will be displayed at gaming table(s), on projected media during the event and ad space in our 2025 parade guide.

Sponsors of 1 or more of our gaming tables will receive 5 general admission tickets to the event, which includes $20,000 in funny money for the tables, and 10 raffle tickets for each guest. Your business advertisement will be displayed at gaming table(s), on projected media during the event and ad space in our 2025 parade guide.

seeMoreDetailsMobile