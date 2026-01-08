Senc Veterans Parade

Organizado por

Senc Veterans Parade

Acerca de este evento

2025 Bet on Vets Casino Night Fundraiser (copy)

420 N 3rd St

Wilmington, NC 28401, USA

Admisión General
$60
Cada invitado recibirá una entrada general para el evento, $10,000 en dinero ficticio para las mesas, así como 3 boletos de rifa.
Sponsor a Ticket For a Vet
$60

Each ticket purchased will be donated to a local veteran to attend the event. Each guest will receive general admission to the event, $10,000 in funny money for the tables, 3 raffle tickets, one free drink ticket, and one free taco.

Patrocinador del Evento VIP de Alto Apostador
$10,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos
El patrocinador del evento Hi-Roller recibe 8 entradas VIP, que incluyen para cada invitado: $20,000 en dinero ficticio para las mesas, 10 boletos de rifa, asientos VIP y refrigerios. La publicidad para su negocio se mostrará durante el evento, en toda la prensa impresa del evento, redes sociales, además de espacio publicitario premium en nuestra guía del desfile de 2025.
Patrocinador de Chip
$5,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos
Chip Sponsor recibirá 2 Boletos de Admisión General, que incluyen $10,000 en dinero ficticio y 5 boletos de rifa para cada invitado.
Bar Sponsor
$5,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Bar Sponsor will receive 4 General Admission Tickets, which includes $20,000 in funny money and 5 raffle tickets for each guest. Advertisement for your business will be prominently displayed during the event, social media, the SENC Veterans Parade website, plus premium ad space in our printed 2026 parade program. The sponsor also has the option of naming a signature cocktail for the vent.

Food Truck Sponsor
$3,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Food Truck Sponsor will receive 4 General Admission Tickets, which includes $20,000 in funny money, 5 raffle tickets, 1 drink ticket & 1 free taco for each guest. Advertisement for your business will be prominently displayed during the event, on social media, displayed on the SENC Veterans Parade website, plus ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.

Table Sponsor
$1,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 5 boletos

Sponsors of 1 or more of our gaming tables will receive 5 general admission tickets to the event, which includes $20,000 in funny money for the tables, 1 free drink ticket, 1 free taco, and 10 raffle tickets for each guest. Your business advertisement will be displayed at the gaming table(s), on the SENC Veterans Parade website and ad space in our printed 2026 parade program.

Añadir una donación para Senc Veterans Parade

$

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