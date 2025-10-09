2025 Breakfast with Santa - Cub Scout Pack 595 Fundraiser

St. Mark's Lutheran Church 5 Brooke Manor Drive

Birdsboro, PA 19508

Adults
$20

Adults: (Ages 13 and older)

Enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet featuring pancakes, breakfast meat, and a variety of beverages.
During breakfast, children can visit with Santa — and parents, please remember this is a Bring Your Own Camera event!

Kids
$15

Kids: (Ages 12-4, kids under 3 are FREE)

addExtraDonation

$

