2025 Festival de Cine Sordo

For an entire weekend ticket combo, which includes entry to the Friday night kickoff, Saturday all day screenings, Saturday Afterparty, and Sunday Brunch Wrap-up.
Come enjoy the first night of the Film Festival, starting off with a screening of our shorts film program, then movie themed ASL Slam!
After August 31, 2025, ticket pricing will raise to $15.00 each.
For a combo ticket of both the Saturday screenings at Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) and the Afterparty at (TBD) to celebrate and award the filmmakers of the festival!
This ticket does not include Friday or Sunday.
This ticket is for Saturday screenings only at Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) from 10am-8pm. THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE THE AFTERPARTY.
Come enjoy the afterparty on Saturday night, at a location TBD from 8:30pm-1am! There will be a red carpet, awards, photo booth, appetizers and drinks provided. Alcoholic beverages for sale.
After August 31, 2025, ticket pricing will raise to $20.00 each.
Ven a disfrutar de un brunch con cineastas y artistas, y mira el programa de cine restante en la Biblioteca Pública de Austin de 10 am a 2 pm.
Después del 31 de agosto de 2025, el precio de los boletos se elevará a $15.00 cada uno.
Friday night kickoff, Saturday Screenings, and Friday Brunch and screenings for students (with student status required). THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE THE AFTERPARTY.
Ages 10 and under only. Must be purchased along with at least one adult ticket. Children are required to have a ticket to enter, as seats are limited and one ticket = one seat.
