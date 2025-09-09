auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 GUESTS
7 NIGHTS
2 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
Discover the hidden treasures of Tuscany:
• Stay in a carefully curated historic apartment with
quintessential Tuscan views
Retreat to two cozy double bedrooms paired with
private bathrooms
• Walk the cobblestone streets of Cortona with a
private guided tour included in your stay
Sample the area's varietal with a complimentary
wine tasting
NOTES:
• 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel
• Airfare not included
• Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
Trips can sell in multiples!
• Travel year-round with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year weeks
6 GUESTS
4 NIGHTS
2 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
Seek serenity in the Great Smoky Mountains, including:
♦ A breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky
Mountains, NC for 6 guests over 4 nights
An impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors
• Hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away
Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 24 months to travel
♦ Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to
24 months from the purchase date to travel.**
* Please note, this home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children.
** Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st - 14th, September,
October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
2 GUESTS
4 NIGHTS
1 BEDROOMS
1 BATHROOMS
Retreat to a Mexican paradise in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay:
Oceanfront bliss beckons at your choice of five-star,
all-inclusive luxury resort in Banderas Bay or
Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico
Stroll soft sands with beach access, and indulge
with resort pools, on-site dining, and beach activities
• Escape to paradise with all-inclusive amenities,
nightly turndowns, beach bags, and 24-hour room
service
NOTES:
• Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm
their reservation and to travel.
Airfare not included
• Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
• Trips can sell in multiples!
• Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 12. Children accepted only at Marival Distinct.
• All adult guests must be between 35 and 75 years of age. Group bookings are not permitted.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
2 GUESTS
3 NIGHTS
1 BEDROOMS
1 BATHROOMS
Discover the charms of Nashville,
Tennessee:
• Embrace the perfect city base from your modern
standard hotel room
• Enjoy premium amenities including an indoor swimming pool and hotel fitness center, plus daily complimentary breakfasts and hotel dining
*Experience the best of Nashville with your choice of tour included - from blending your own bottle of
Tennesse whiskey to visiting the Ryman Auditorium
on a VIP Tour
NOTES:
• 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel
• Airfare not included
• Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
Trips can sell in multiples!
Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of the Nashville Grand Prix, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
4 GUESTS
5 NIGHTS
2 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
Enjoy your perfect island retreat in Barbados:
*Tropical townhome in the prestigious Sandy Lane area
*Two ensuite bedrooms suited for two couples or a small family
*Central location within walking distance of two beaches and popular Holetown
*Exclusive clubhouse and Beach House privileges, including private beach access, ocean view pool with
umbrellas and loungers, restaurant and bar
NOTES:
• 12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel
• Airfare not included
• Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
Trips can sell in multiples!
• Travel between April 14 and December 15
Karen White Summer Basket values at $221
Includes:
basket, tea towel, cutting boards, bottle stopper, cocktail shaker, cocktail glass serving set, cocktail napkins.
For Reading and listening enjoyment:
The Sound of Glass- audio
The Beach Trees - signature plate
The Lost Hours - autographed book
The House on Prytania - autographed book
Learning to Breath - autographed book
The Last Night in London - autographed book
The Shop on Royal Street - autographed book
NOTE: Will ship item, but will be dissembled.
Title: Magnolia Blossoms
Artist: Rockin' Mom Rafia Munir
Technique: Mixed Media Impasto
Size: 36" x 20"
Medium: Acrylic, Alcohol Inks, Modeling Paste, and Sculpture Paste
This stunning mixed media impasto painting captures the delicate beauty of blooming pink flowers against a serene background. Built with layers of acrylics, alcohol inks, and textured paste, the piece offers both visual depth and tactile dimension. The sculptural quality of the petals and leaves creates movement and life, making the artwork feel as though it blossoms right off the canvas.
NOTE: Will ship for additional $25
You MUST be present at the Rockin' Mom™ Retreat to win this item! This item will be awarded immediately at the close of the auction.
