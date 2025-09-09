6 GUESTS

4 NIGHTS

2 BEDROOMS

2 BATHROOMS





Seek serenity in the Great Smoky Mountains, including:

♦ A breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky

Mountains, NC for 6 guests over 4 nights

An impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors

• Hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away

Premium Guest Services for trip planning

• 24 months to travel





♦ Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to

24 months from the purchase date to travel.**

* Please note, this home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children.

** Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st - 14th, September,

October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.