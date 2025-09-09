eventClosed

2025 Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network's Silent Auction

Tuscan Treasures
$3,500

4  GUESTS 

NIGHTS 

2 BEDROOMS 

BATHROOMS 


Discover the hidden treasures of Tuscany: 

• Stay in a carefully curated historic apartment with 

quintessential Tuscan views 

Retreat to two cozy double bedrooms paired with 

private bathrooms 

• Walk the cobblestone streets of Cortona with a 

private guided tour included in your stay 

Sample the area's varietal with a complimentary 

wine tasting 


NOTES: 

12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel 

Airfare not included 

Premium Guest Services included for trip planning 

Trips can sell in multiples! 

Travel year-round with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year weeks 


Smoky Mountains Serenity
$2,800

6 GUESTS 

NIGHTS 

2 BEDROOMS 

BATHROOMS 


Seek serenity in the Great Smoky Mountains, including: 

♦ A breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky 

Mountains, NC for 6 guests over 4 nights 

An impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors 

• Hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away 

Premium Guest Services for trip planning 

• 24 months to travel 


Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 

24 months from the purchase date to travel.** 

* Please note, this home has a recommended occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children

** Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st - 14th, September

October, and Christmas and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.

Oceanfront Siesta
$2,800

2  GUESTS 

NIGHTS 

1 BEDROOMS 

BATHROOMS 


Retreat to a Mexican paradise in Nuevo Nayarit or Banderas Bay: 

Oceanfront bliss beckons at your choice of five-star, 

all-inclusive luxury resort in Banderas Bay or 

Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico 

Stroll soft sands with beach access, and indulge 

with resort pools, on-site dining, and beach activities 

• Escape to paradise with all-inclusive amenities, 

nightly turndowns, beach bags, and 24-hour room 

service


NOTES: 

Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm 

their reservation and to travel

Airfare not included 

Premium Guest Services included for trip planning 

• Trips can sell in multiples! 

Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 12. Children accepted only at Marival Distinct

All adult guests must be between 35 and 75 years of age. Group bookings are not permitted

This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. 

Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year weeks. 


Nashville Swing
$2,500

2  GUESTS 

NIGHTS 

1 BEDROOMS 

BATHROOMS 

Discover the charms of Nashville, 

Tennessee: 

• Embrace the perfect city base from your modern 

standard hotel room 

• Enjoy premium amenities including an indoor swimming pool and hotel fitness center, plus daily complimentary breakfasts and hotel dining 

*Experience the best of Nashville with your choice of tour included - from blending your own bottle of 

Tennesse whiskey to visiting the Ryman Auditorium 

on a VIP Tour 


NOTES: 

12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel 

Airfare not included 

Premium Guest Services included for trip planning 

Trips can sell in multiples! 

Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of the Nashville Grand Prix, Christmas, and New Year weeks



Bajan Breeze
$3,250

4  GUESTS 

NIGHTS 

2 BEDROOMS 

BATHROOMS 


Enjoy your perfect island retreat in Barbados

*Tropical townhome in the prestigious Sandy Lane area 

*Two ensuite bedrooms suited for two couples or a small family 

*Central location within walking distance of two beaches and popular Holetown 

*Exclusive clubhouse and Beach House privileges, including private beach access, ocean view pool with 

umbrellas and loungers, restaurant and bar


NOTES: 

12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel 

Airfare not included 

Premium Guest Services included for trip planning 

Trips can sell in multiples! 

Travel between April 14 and December 15 


Author Karen White Gift Basket
$150

Karen White Summer Basket values at $221

Includes:

basket, tea towel, cutting boards, bottle stopper, cocktail shaker, cocktail glass serving set, cocktail napkins.

For Reading and listening enjoyment:

The Sound of Glass- audio

The Beach Trees - signature plate

The Lost Hours - autographed book

The House on Prytania - autographed book

Learning to Breath - autographed book

The Last Night in London - autographed book

The Shop on Royal Street - autographed book


NOTE: Will ship item, but will be dissembled.

Art Piece
$200

Title: Magnolia Blossoms
Artist: Rockin' Mom Rafia Munir
Technique: Mixed Media Impasto

Size: 36" x 20"
Medium: Acrylic, Alcohol Inks, Modeling Paste, and Sculpture Paste


This stunning mixed media impasto painting captures the delicate beauty of blooming pink flowers against a serene background. Built with layers of acrylics, alcohol inks, and textured paste, the piece offers both visual depth and tactile dimension. The sculptural quality of the petals and leaves creates movement and life, making the artwork feel as though it blossoms right off the canvas.

NOTE: Will ship for additional $25

The Spa at Callaway Gardens Gift Card item
The Spa at Callaway Gardens Gift Card
$100

You MUST be present at the Rockin' Mom™ Retreat to win this item! This item will be awarded immediately at the close of the auction.

2026 Rockin' Mom™ Retreat Registration
$100

