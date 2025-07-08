2025 Feel Good Giving Week

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One Beckspert will win a one-on-one mentorship session with Fred Perpall in 2026.
The day and time will be coordinated with Fred through his executive assistant, Trisha.
If you're not based in Dallas or Fort Worth, your session will take place via Zoom.
Before your session, you’ll receive four books selected by Fred—titles that have shaped his thinking on leadership, strategy, and success—to read ahead of your conversation:
- Outlive by Peter Attia
- Wealth Can't Wait by David Osborn and Paul Morris
- The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel
- The Advantage by Patrick Lencioni
This is an opportunity for growth and meaningful dialogue. Come prepared, and walk away inspired.
¡Ingresa para ganar esta tarjeta de regalo para uno de los minoristas más grandes del mundo, Amazon! // Exclusivo para todos los empleados // Donado por Stephanie Fox
¡Gana productos promocionales de Beck! El conjunto de regalo incluye una variedad de artículos con la marca Beck, incluyendo una manta de felpa, un Corkcicle de 25 onzas, un sombrero, un diario encuadernado en cuero y una taza aislada para tu café. // Exclusivo para todos los empleados // Donado por Bryce Morrow
Enjoy the freedom to choose with a $250 Visa gift card—redeemable anywhere Visa is accepted.
Grab the popcorn and pick your seats!
This $100 Fandango gift card lets you enjoy the latest movies at a theater near you.
Disfrute de una experiencia culinaria gourmet con una tarjeta de regalo de $200 para Eataly, donde puede disfrutar de auténtica cocina italiana y explorar productos artesanales. // Exclusivo para todos los empleados // El viaje no está incluido // Donado por Scott Lowe
Track your fitness, upgrade your tech, or explore the great outdoors with a $200 Garmin gift card.
Whether you're eyeing a smart GPS watch, cycling computer, or gear for your next adventure, Garmin has the tools to keep you moving.
One lucky Beckspert will win a 3-night stay in the heart of Napa Valley at a private home in Yountville.
The house is a short walk to world-class dining, including The French Laundry, one of the most acclaimed restaurants in the world.
Don’t miss a chance to unwind in one of California’s most picturesque destinations.
📍 1922 Oak Circle, Yountville, California 94599
3 tickets for $90! Normally $105, you're saving $15.
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One lucky Beckspert will win a 3-night stay in the heart of Napa Valley at a private home in Yountville.
The house is a short walk to world-class dining, including The French Laundry, one of the most acclaimed restaurants in the world.
Don’t miss a chance to unwind in one of California’s most picturesque destinations.
📍 1922 Oak Circle, Yountville, California 94599
Treat yourself to a luxurious spa day at The Joule Hotel in Dallas.
This $200 gift card can be used toward signature massages, facials, body treatments, and access to the pool, sauna, and relaxation lounges—your choice of pampering experiences in a stunning, art-filled setting.
Win a $150 Zara Gift Card—refresh your wardrobe with chic, runway-inspired pieces and everyday essentials.
Redeemable in-store or online, it’s your pass to on-trend fashion at accessible prices.
Adventure is calling!
This $100 REI gift card lets you stock up on essentials from one of the most trusted names in the outdoors.
La Sra. Perez es originaria de Jalisco y comenzó a cocinar a los siete años. Alentada por sus hijos, incluida la Gerente de Contabilidad Mary Perez, comenzó a embotellar su salsa para recaudar dinero para los niños y la escuela para la que cocina todos los días. Como parte de la canasta, recibirá tres sabores de salsa casera y chips. // Exclusivo para empleados de DFW; recogida en la sede de Dallas // Donado por Mary Perez
Pasa un día inolvidable pescando con Ryan Toth a bordo de El Capitano Charters, dirigido por el Capitán Chad Hickman. // Los detalles deben coordinarse directamente con Ryan. // Exclusivo para todos los empleados // El viaje a Tampa no está incluido // Donado por Ryan Toth
Can’t remember the last time you saw your toes? Life coming at you too fast?
Get pampered, de-stress, and swap stories with leadership while your hands and feet get the VIP treatment.
This will be Bryan’s very first mani-pedi session, so you’ll be in good company as you try something new!
Pro angler or total rookie? Doesn’t matter!
Hop aboard with Bryan and some of our clients, breathe in that salty air, and pretend you know how to tie a fishing knot. Who knows, you might reel in a sea monster (or at least a great story).
Forget boring lunch breaks.
Cruise in style on a golf cart with Bruna Monzillo and Mat Lauer, soak up the sunshine, enjoy great food, and live your best South Florida life, sand, waves, and a breeze in your hair included.
Win a round of 18 holes for two golfers at Freedom Fairways.
From everyday essentials to tech gadgets, books, home goods, and more, Amazon has it all.
This $100 gift card gives you the freedom to shop for whatever you need or want!
Elevate your activewear game with this $100 Lululemon gift card.
Perfect for stylish, high-performance apparel you can wear from the gym to your next Zoom call.
Whether you're into yoga, running, or comfy athleisure, Lululemon has something for everyone.
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