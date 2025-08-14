2025 Inaugural Lightning Warrior Golf Classic

4113 Great Golfers Pl

Valrico, FL 33596, USA

Un Golfista
$125

18 hoyos de golf

Carrito de golf

Bolas de práctica

2 tickets de bebida

Desayuno continental

Almuerzo en el asador

Equipo de Cuatro Golfistas
$500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

18 hoyos de golf

Carrito de golf x 2

Bolas de práctica

2 tickets de bebida x 8

Desayuno continental x 4

Almuerzo en el asador x 4

Donación para un Equipo de Cuatro Veteranos
$500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

18 hoyos de golf

Carrito de golf x 2

Bolas de práctica

2 tickets de bebida x 8

Desayuno continental x 4

Almuerzo en el asador x 4

Mulligan
$10

2 mulligans per ticket. Maximum 2 per player. You can decided when and where you would like to use them.

Longest Drive
$15

On hole #8. You want more thank just bragging rights? Enter to win a prize.

Hit it the longest and keep it on the short stuff.

Putting Contest
$15

Get it as close to hole as possible or just go ahead and sink it. 2 opportunities at winning.

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

Write your name and number on the ticket and put in the corresponding box of the item you would like to try to win.

5 Pack of Raffle tickets
$20

5 tickets for the price of 4. Write your name and number on the ticket and put in the corresponding box of the item you would like to try to win.

SUPER TICKET
$50

2 Mulligans

Putting contest entry

Driving contest entry

5 Raffle Tickets


Añadir una donación para Tampa Warriors Hockey Program Inc

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!