<p>2025 Enciende el Sorteo de Highlands</p>

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Entrada prioritaria, asientos reservados y acceso a áreas solo para VIP.
Broadway Dallas presents Beauty & the Beast — Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Orchestra C, Row F, Seats 5-8, Front Row Parking and Access to Membership Lounge
Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. An ideal holiday evening that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.
FMV: $616
Drawing: December 1st
Broadway Dallas presents Beauty & the Beast — Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Orchestra C, Row F, Seats 5-8, Front Row Parking and Access to Membership Lounge
Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. An ideal holiday evening that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.
FMV: $616
Drawing: December 1st
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!