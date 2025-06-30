Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

Campamento de Rifa de Chicas Rock Miami 2025

1 chance for Hard Rock "Party Like A Rock Star" gift basket
$5

“Party Like A Rock Star” guitar basket:

·         An authentic electric guitar

·         Deluxe Accommodations for a 1 Night Stay at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood ($500 max value)

·         Dinner for (2) at any of our Fine Dining Restaurants ($150 max value)

·         Assorted logo items

 

The retail value of the package is $1,000.00

5 chances for iii Points Festival Tickets
$20

Pair of Tickets for iii Points Festival

October 17-18, 2025

2 days, 12 meticulously curated stages and 150+ artists

1 chance for Sofia Isella tickets
$5

Pair of tickets to Sofia Isella at Revolution Live

November 1, 2025

1 chance for Marina Satti tickets
$20

Pair of tickets to Marina Satti at Revolution Live

November 29, 2025

1 chance for Garbage Tickets
$5

Pair of tickets to Garbage tix +September 5, 2025 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater.

Plus additional comps for artist concerts

1 chance for Superblue
$5

Superblue, Miami’s groundbreaking immersive art experience.

more info at https://www.superblue.com/miami

Valid until September 30, 2025

1 chance for PAMM family Membership
$5

PAMM Family Membership

Free unlimited museum admission
• Members-Only Previews for select special exhibitions
• Invitations to special members-only events

and more.....

1 chance for Private lessons w/ Nabedi
$5

Private Instrument lesson given by MGRC instructor, Nabedi

Choose from Bass, Guitar, Ukulele, Piano, or Drums

1 chance for A Day at the Beach
$5

Family Beach Day - One Luxury Daybed, 4 Lounge Chairs and 2 Umbrellas.

Donated by The Boucher Brothers

Website link: https://www.boucherbrothers.com/beach-rentals-gallery/

Certificate will be mailed to the winner.

1 chance for A MOCA Family Membership
$5

MOCA Family Membership

Receive all MOCA Individual benefits for two adults and all children under 18, plus the below perks | 100% tax deductible

  • Personalized membership cards for two adults
  • Invitation for two to members-only exhibition previews and receptions
  • Invitation for two to MOCA’s annual Miami Art Week celebration

For more info: https://www.mocanomi.org/support/membership

1 chance for the Frost Museum of Scienc
$5

Crew Membership to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Includes Unlimited visits for 2 for 1 year

Discounted parking and more.....

frostscience.org

1 chance for a Fender Guitar
$5

White Fender Sonic Stratocaster HT

1 chance for a Stylophone BEAT
$5

The Stylophone BEAT is a pocket-sized drum machine that lets you make fun beats and basslines any time, anywhere.

3 Winners

