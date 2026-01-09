2025 NANBPWC, Inc., Día del Fundador número 68 del Club Mid-Island

Platinum Sponsorship that includes: A banner ad on our website for the 2026 calendar year, a prominent full-page ad in our digital journal, tabling opportunity at all of our in-person programs and events for 2026 and 8 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Founders’ Day Luncheon.





ARTWORK FOR JOURNAL ADS – pdf, gif, or jpg files are DUE no later than Saturday, March 8th, 2026 and should be emailed to [email protected].