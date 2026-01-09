Mid-island Club Nanbpwc Inc

Mid-island Club Nanbpwc Inc

2025 NANBPWC, Inc., Día del Fundador número 68 del Club Mid-Island

122 Ocean Ave

Bay Shore, NY 11706, USA

Admisión general
$125

Otorga acceso al evento con acceso a comodidades y actividades estándar.

Niños (12 años y menores)
$35

Entrada prioritaria, asientos reservados y acceso a áreas exclusivas para VIP.

Diario
$20
Disponible hasta 16 mar
Diario
$30
Disponible hasta 29 mar
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Platinum Sponsorship that includes: A banner ad on our website for the 2026 calendar year, a prominent full-page ad in our digital journal, tabling opportunity at all of our in-person programs and events for 2026 and 8 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Founders’ Day Luncheon.


ARTWORK FOR JOURNAL ADS – pdf, gif, or jpg files are DUE no later than Saturday, March 8th, 2026 and should be emailed to [email protected]

Diamond Sponsorship
$3,000
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Diamond Sponsorship that includes: A banner ad on our website for the 2026 calendar year, a prominent half-page ad in our digital journal, tabling opportunity at all of our in-person programs and events for 2026, and 4 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Founders’ Day Luncheon.


Gold Sponsorship
$2,000
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Gold Sponsorship that includes: A banner ad on our website for the 2026 calendar year, a prominent quarter-page ad in our digital journal, tabling opportunity at all of our in-person meetings and events for 2026, and 2 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Founders’ Day Luncheon.


Cover Page (Back)
$325
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Cover Page (Inside)
$300
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Gold Page
$225
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Silver Page
$200
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Journal Ad - Full Page
$135
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Journal Ad - Half Page
$75
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Journal Ad - Quarter Page
$40
Disponible hasta 9 mar

Journal Ad - Eighth Page (Business Card)
$30
Disponible hasta 9 mar

