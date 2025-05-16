Individual Membership
$100
Renews yearly
Special individual membership pricing 2025 year. This pricing is for students or someone looking to start their business. Customized mentorship opportunities available for this level. Special membership pricing for ALL events.
Individual Membership
$100
Renews yearly
Special individual membership pricing 2025 year. This pricing is for students or someone looking to start their business. Customized mentorship opportunities available for this level. Special membership pricing for ALL events.
NON-PROFIT 501(C)(3) MEMEBERSHIP
$200
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Non-Profit 501C3 Membership - 2025 year 1) Logo on website under non-profit general membership 2) Special membership pricing at ALL events.
Non-Profit 501C3 Membership - 2025 year 1) Logo on website under non-profit general membership 2) Special membership pricing at ALL events.
BUSINESS/GENERAL MEMBERSHIP
$300
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
General Membership - 2025 year 1) Logo on website under general membership 2) Special membership pricing at ALL events.
General Membership - 2025 year 1) Logo on website under general membership 2) Special membership pricing at ALL events.
BRONCE MEMBERSHIP
$1,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Bronce Membership
Bronce Membership - 2025 year
1) Logo on website under Bronce membership
category
2) Special Membership pricing at ALL events
3) Choice of one Event
Sponsorship Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast sponsorship (includes time to talk
about your business) - Foursome in Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow
in the Dark Hole Sponsor.
Bronce Membership
Bronce Membership - 2025 year
1) Logo on website under Bronce membership
category
2) Special Membership pricing at ALL events
3) Choice of one Event
Sponsorship Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast sponsorship (includes time to talk
about your business) - Foursome in Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow
in the Dark Hole Sponsor.
PLATA MEMBERSHIP
$2,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Plata Membership
Plata membership - 2025 year
1) Logo on website under the Plata Membership
category
2) Choice of two event sponsorships below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast
Sponsorships (includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable
Breakfast Sponsorships (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome
in the Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow the Dark Hole Sponsor
3) “Exito” Awards Vendor Display Table and two luncheon tickets.
Plata Membership
Plata membership - 2025 year
1) Logo on website under the Plata Membership
category
2) Choice of two event sponsorships below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast
Sponsorships (includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable
Breakfast Sponsorships (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome
in the Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow the Dark Hole Sponsor
3) “Exito” Awards Vendor Display Table and two luncheon tickets.
ORO MEMBERSHIP
$3,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Oro Membership
Oro Membership - 2025 year
1) Logo on website under Oro Membership category
2) Choice of Three Event Sponsorships Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast Sponsorship
(includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable Breakfast
Sponsorships (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome in Glow in
the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow in the Dark Hole Sponsor - Foundation
Sponsor
3) “Exito” Awards Luncheon Vendor Table
4) Sponsored Lunch Table at
“Exito” Awards Luncheon with table marker.
Oro Membership
Oro Membership - 2025 year
1) Logo on website under Oro Membership category
2) Choice of Three Event Sponsorships Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast Sponsorship
(includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable Breakfast
Sponsorships (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome in Glow in
the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow in the Dark Hole Sponsor - Foundation
Sponsor
3) “Exito” Awards Luncheon Vendor Table
4) Sponsored Lunch Table at
“Exito” Awards Luncheon with table marker.
DIAMANTE MEMBERSHIP
$5,000
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Diamante Membership
Diamante Membership - 2025 year
1) Logo on website under the Diamante Membership
2) Choice of three Event Sponsorships Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast
Sponsorship (includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable
Breakfast Sponsorship (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome
in Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow in the Dark Hole Sponsor
3) “Exito” Awards Lunch Vendor Table 4) Sponsored Lunch Table at “Exito” Awards
Luncheon with table marker 5) 2 - Hourly Monthly Meeting with NVHBG
President to provide guidance.
Diamante Membership
Diamante Membership - 2025 year
1) Logo on website under the Diamante Membership
2) Choice of three Event Sponsorships Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast
Sponsorship (includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable
Breakfast Sponsorship (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome
in Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow in the Dark Hole Sponsor
3) “Exito” Awards Lunch Vendor Table 4) Sponsored Lunch Table at “Exito” Awards
Luncheon with table marker 5) 2 - Hourly Monthly Meeting with NVHBG
President to provide guidance.