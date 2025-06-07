2025 Painted Mustang Run

5900 Baylor Dr

Bartlesville, OK 74006, USA

Student Registration
$40

Includes one student registration for the 5K run and shirt

SPONSOR PMR: HORSESHOE CLUB SPONSOR A STUDENT
$40

Includes one student registration for the 5K run and shirt for a student who would not otherwise be able to participate. You will receive a separate email with a donation receipt.

SPONSOR PMR: - PONY CLUB SPONSOR
$250

Sponsor receives company name in small print on t-shirt

SPONSOR PMR: - MUSTANG CLUB SPONSOR
$300

Sponsor receives company name in medium print on t-shirt

SPONSOR PMR: WATER STATION SPONSOR
$400

Water station sponsors man a water station to make sure our students stay hydrated during the 5K! Company name and logo at one of the water stations and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt.

SPONSOR PMR: COLOR STATION SPONSOR
$500

Color sponsors man a color station to throw color on our student during the 5K! Only 5 sponsorships available. Sponsor receives company name and logo at one of the color stations and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt.

SPONSOR PMR: STARTING LINE SPONSOR
$1,000

Sponsor receives company name and logo at starting line and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt and publications for the run
Honor of shooting off confetti cannons at the start of each race

Volunteer Registration
free

Includes one volunteer pass for the event. Sign ups to work a specific time slot and activity at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0549ADAE2EABFBCF8-57225183-2025#/

