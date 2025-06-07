Bartlesville, OK 74006, USA
Includes one student registration for the 5K run and shirt
Includes one student registration for the 5K run and shirt for a student who would not otherwise be able to participate. You will receive a separate email with a donation receipt.
Sponsor receives company name in small print on t-shirt
Sponsor receives company name in medium print on t-shirt
Water station sponsors man a water station to make sure our students stay hydrated during the 5K! Company name and logo at one of the water stations and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt.
Color sponsors man a color station to throw color on our student during the 5K! Only 5 sponsorships available. Sponsor receives company name and logo at one of the color stations and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt.
Sponsor receives company name and logo at starting line and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt and publications for the run
Honor of shooting off confetti cannons at the start of each race
Includes one volunteer pass for the event. Sign ups to work a specific time slot and activity at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0549ADAE2EABFBCF8-57225183-2025#/
For event staff use to input paper registrations for students and teachers/staff
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing