2025 Carrera Divertida de Calabazas Camina y Rueda

This pass includes (4) wristbands for entryinto the Trunk-or-Treat area at Sophie & Madigan’s Playground.
This pass includes (1) wristbands for entry into the Trunk-or-Treat area at Sophie & Madigan’s Playground.
👟 Fun Run • Walk & Roll
Kick things off with a festive, family-friendly run (or walk… or roll!) on our flat, fully accessible 1k route. Costumes encouraged — the sillier, the better! Your registration includes a wristband for entry into the Trunk-or-Treat area after the run.
🚗 Trunk-or-Treat
After you cross the finish line, stick around for our inclusive Trunk-or-Treat featuring decorated trunks, candy, music, games, and plenty of photo ops! Every participant (child or adult) will need a wristband to enter the Trunk-or-Treat area.
🎵 Live Music, 50/50 Raffle, and More!
Enjoy live music, prizes, and community fun while helping support the next phase of Frederick’s first inclusive playground.
💙 All proceeds benefit Sophie & Madigan’s Playground — helping children and families of all abilities play, learn, and create lifelong memories together in honor of sisters Sophie and Madigan Lillard.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!