2025 RAINBOWpalooza

104 Datura St

West Palm Beach, FL 33401, USA

General admission FREE ALL AGES TICKET REQUIRED
free

Admission is free and includes all entertainment and most activities. To donate to the cause and receive all access via a RAINBOW ALL ACCESS BRACELET please see the VIP selection below.

VIP EXPERIENCE includes general admission and ALL ACCESS
$50

 VIP Experience – $50/ CHILD
All-access entry to RAINBOWpalooza 2025 for adults & kids (ages 2+), plus food, drinks & swag.

 For Kids:
Dress-up, light glitter & glam, princess storytime, book signing, cookie & jewelry making, bounce house, runway training & fashion show. Includes a signed book + flowers.

 Early Bird “Undeniably Me World” VIP Book & Experience – $35
Everything in the VIP Experience at a special early bird price (limited to 50 children). Pre-booking ends 9/20.

 VIP Experience – $50
Enjoy full VIP access to RAINBOWpalooza 2025!

  • All-access entry for Adults & Children (ages 2+)
  • Exclusive food, drink & swag benefits
  • A charitable donation (tax-deductible receipt provided by email)

 Undeniably Me World VIP Experience for Kids:

  • Dress-up station with costumes provided
  • Fun photo op to capture the moment
  • Light glitter & glam touch-up (just a little sparkle & eye shadow)
  • Princess appearance & storytime reading of Mary Giuseffi’s newest #1 Amazon Best Seller “Undeniably Me World”
  • Meet & greet + autograph signing with author Mary Giuseffi
  • Cookie decorating activity
  • Jewelry making station
  • Learn how to walk like a model and rock the runway
  • Each child receives a signed copy of Mary’s book and a small bouquet of flowers
  • Access to the Princess Bounce House
  • A grand runway fashion show starring your children!

 Early Bird “Undeniably Me World” VIP Book & Experience – $35
Special early bird pricing, exclusively for Undeniably Me World leads!

Includes everything in the VIP Experience, plus:

  • Discounted rate of $35 (limited to the first 50 children)
  • Pre-booking available until 9/20

 VIP Ticket


Features VIP Experience – $50 Early Bird “Undeniably Me World” VIP Book & Experience – $35
Adult & Child Admission (Ages 2+)
All-Access to RAINBOWpalooza 2025
Food, Drinks & Swag
Dress-Up Station & Photo Op
Light Glitter & Glam Touch-Up
Princess Storytime & Book Reading
Meet & Greet + Autographs with Mary Giuseffi
Cookie Decorating
Jewelry Making Station
Runway Walk Training & Fashion Show
Signed Copy of Undeniably Me World
Bouquet of Flowers for Each Child
Access to Princess Bounce House
Price
$50
$35
Availability
Unlimited
Limited to 50 children
Booking Deadline
Event Day
Pre-book by 9/20


EARLY BIRD VIP UNDENIABLY ME WORLD BOOK & EXPERIENCE
$35

 VIP Experience – $50
All-access entry to RAINBOWpalooza 2025 for adults & kids (ages 2+), plus food, drinks & swag.

 For Kids:
Dress-up, light glitter & glam, princess storytime, book signing, cookie & jewelry making, bounce house, runway training & fashion show. Includes a signed book + flowers.

 Early Bird “Undeniably Me World” VIP Book & Experience – $35
Everything in the VIP Experience at a special early bird price (limited to 50 children). Pre-booking ends 9/20.

Detailed (for website or promo page)

 VIP Experience – $50
Enjoy full VIP access to RAINBOWpalooza 2025!

  • All-access entry for Adults & Children (ages 2+)
  • Exclusive food, drink & swag benefits
  • A charitable donation (tax-deductible receipt provided by email)

 Undeniably Me World VIP Experience for Kids:

  • Dress-up station with costumes provided
  • Fun photo op to capture the moment
  • Light glitter & glam touch-up (just a little sparkle & eye shadow)
  • Princess appearance & storytime reading of Mary Giuseffi’s newest #1 Amazon Best Seller “Undeniably Me World”
  • Meet & greet + autograph signing with author Mary Giuseffi
  • Cookie decorating activity
  • Jewelry making station
  • Learn how to walk like a model and rock the runway
  • Each child receives a signed copy of Mary’s book and a small bouquet of flowers
  • Access to the Princess Bounce House
  • A grand runway fashion show starring your children!

 Early Bird “Undeniably Me World” VIP Book & Experience – $35
Special early bird pricing, exclusively for Undeniably Me World leads!

Includes everything in the VIP Experience, plus:

  • Discounted rate of $35 (limited to the first 50 children)
  • Pre-booking available until 9/20

 VIP Ticket Comparison


Features VIP Experience – $50 Early Bird “Undeniably Me World” VIP Book & Experience – $35
Adult & Child Admission (Ages 2+)
All-Access to RAINBOWpalooza 2025
Food, Drinks & Swag
Dress-Up Station & Photo Op
Light Glitter & Glam Touch-Up
Princess Storytime & Book Reading
Meet & Greet + Autographs with Mary Giuseffi
Cookie Decorating
Jewelry Making Station
Runway Walk Training & Fashion Show
Signed Copy of Undeniably Me World
Bouquet of Flowers for Each Child
Access to Princess Bounce House
Price
$50
$35
Availability
Unlimited
Limited to 50 children
Booking Deadline
Event Day
Pre-book by 9/20
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing