Everybody wins when entering the Salmon Jam Raffle! By entering to win two coach roundtrip tickets anywhere Alaska Air Group flies in North America, Central America, and Hawai’i; you are supporting this community-driven festival. Raffle proceeds help support event planning, promotion, equipment upkeep, and volunteer management for Copper River Salmon Jam, every year in July. This multi-day event celebrates what sustains us in Cordova, AK: SALMON and ART! Participants of all ages can have fun, get creative, and celebrate the amazing Copper River salmon that enriches our community, environment, and way of life. Thanks for your support of Salmon Jam by purchasing your raffle ticket(s). The raffle closes at 9:00 pm Alaska Time on July 19, 2025 (1:00 am Eastern Time, July 20). Winners will be drawn after 9:00 pm on Saturday, July 19th at Mt. Eyak Ski Area. Need not be present to win. Must be 18 years old & physically present in Alaska to enter. This raffle is being conducted under the Cordova Chamber of Commerce's gaming permit #453.