Ventas cerradas

2025 Pequeña Subasta Silenciosa de la Expo de Vacaciones para Pequeñas Empresas.

Lugar de recogida

2591 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, CO 81503, USA

Paquete de masajes item
Paquete de masajes
$180

Puja inicial

Disfruta de un relajante masaje cortesía de Massage Envy. El paquete de masaje incluye un facial, un masaje de 60 minutos y un tratamiento corporal completo con LED.

Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Basket item
Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Basket
$225

Puja inicial

This basket includes TWO Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra 4-concert flex passes during the 2025-2026 season, two Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra t-shirts, and a Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra hat.

Munro Supply Gift Certificate item
Munro Supply Gift Certificate
$65

Puja inicial

Win a $150 gift certificate to Munro Supply for a pump repair or service in the Munro Supply facility.

Redlands Mesa Golf Course Gift Certificate item
Redlands Mesa Golf Course Gift Certificate
$290

Puja inicial

Grab your friends and enjoy a round of golf at Redlands Mesa Golf Course for four people (includes cart). Expires November 21, 2026.

Lego Basket 1 item
Lego Basket 1
$50

Puja inicial

Lego basket (provided by eBricks) includes a Lilo and Stitch Beach House set, a Lego Spring Animal Playground set, a Lego Spiderman Minifigure, and two $5 eBricks bucks.

Bud's Signs Gift Certificate item
Bud's Signs Gift Certificate
$450

Puja inicial

Spruce up your business with a brand new sign with this $1,000 gift certificate to Bud's Signs. Gift certificate good towards any commercial sign.

Trailblazer Pizza Co. Gift Card item
Trailblazer Pizza Co. Gift Card
$45

Puja inicial

Enjoy delicious, fresh, and handmade pizza, salads and appetizers with this $100 gift card to Trailblazer Pizza Co. in Fruita, Colorado! Can be used on any menu item.

Landscape Photos item
Landscape Photos
$150

Puja inicial

Win two beautiful landscape photos captured by Kenneth Redding.

Carboy Wine Tasting Certificate item
Carboy Wine Tasting Certificate
$35

Puja inicial

This gift certificate to Carboy Winery includes a complimentary wine tasting for up to four people at any of Carboy Winery's four locations. Expires 10/01/2026.

Husqvarna 4 Stroke Trimmer item
Husqvarna 4 Stroke Trimmer
$160

Puja inicial

This Husqvarna 324L 4 Stroke Gas String Trimmer is ideal for professional or large property trimming work. Courtesy of Orchard Mesa True Value.

Pet Basket item
Pet Basket
$90

Puja inicial

This pet basket, provided by Chow Down in Fruita, includes everything you need for your furry friend including toys, food, treats, grooming supplies, and more!

Firestone Complete Auto Care Gift Certificate item
Firestone Complete Auto Care Gift Certificate
$90

Puja inicial

Prepare for the winter season with this gift certificate to Firestone Complete Auto Care! This gift certificate is good toward any set of new tires. Certificate must be present to redeem.

Golf Putter item
Golf Putter
$135

Puja inicial

Win this new Golf Pride Standard MCC +4 golf putter from Align, courtesy of CoorsTek.

Pendant and Earrings item
Pendant and Earrings
$160

Puja inicial

Wear this beautiful Frederic Duclos Sterling Silver Pendant and Earrings set from Mesa Jewelers this holiday season! Includes cleaning solutions and cloth.

Moody's Gift Card item
Moody's Gift Card
$45

Puja inicial

Dine in style with this $100 gift card to Moody's in Grand Junction.

Colorado Rockies Tickets item
Colorado Rockies Tickets
$170

Puja inicial

Calling all baseball fans! Win 4 tickets (first level) to one Colorado Rockies game in the 2026 season. First come first served, based upon availability

Lego Basket 2 item
Lego Basket 2
$50

Puja inicial

This Lego basket (provided by eBricks) includes a Marvel Endgame Final Battle set, a Lego Friends Heartlake City Pizzeria set, a F1 Minifigure, and two $5 eBricks bucks.

Red Cashmere Scarf/Shawl item
Red Cashmere Scarf/Shawl
$30

Puja inicial

Add a staple piece to your collection with this handmade red Cashmere scarf from Zepher of GJ.

Outdoor Concrete Pavers item
Outdoor Concrete Pavers
$200

Puja inicial

This item includes concrete pavers (made from recycled plastics and traditional concrete mix) provided by SURPStone. Pictured in a 6x7ft configuration. Installation not included.

Bin 707 Gift Card item
Bin 707 Gift Card
$65

Puja inicial

Enjoy a delicious dinner at Bin 707 with this $150 Bin 707 gift card! Courtesy of Big Horn Enginnering.

Yeti Cooler item
Yeti Cooler
$170

Puja inicial

This light blue Yeti cooler is perfect for keeping food and drinks cold during those weekend camping trips. A blanket, game, and snacks are included with the Yeti cooler.

Colorado National Monument Necklace item
Colorado National Monument Necklace
$70

Puja inicial

Enjoy this beautiful Sterling Silver Colorado National Monument Necklace, courtesy of Zack of Diamonds Jewelry Co. in downtown Grand Junction.

Flag over the State Capitol item
Flag over the State Capitol
$65

Puja inicial

The winner of this certificate is entitle to have either a Colorado or American flag flown over the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver on a day of their choice. The flag may be flown to recognize a person, special date, or other occasion.

Hot Tomato Gift Card item
Hot Tomato Gift Card
$45

Puja inicial

Enjoy delicious pizza and drinks with this $100 gift card to Hot Tomato! Courtesy of Big Horn Engineering.

JUCO Tickets item
JUCO Tickets
$25

Puja inicial

Enjoy 4 reserved seats for one JUCO game for the 2026 JUCO tournament, courtesy of Home Loan.

Antique End Table item
Antique End Table item
Antique End Table item
Antique End Table
$110

Puja inicial

This small antique end table is made of solid Asian regional exotic wood and has brass hardware, brass inlay details, and a glass top. Height: 22 1/2". Width: 24". Depth: 12 1/2".

Logo & Brand Package item
Logo & Brand Package
$675

Puja inicial

Win a custom logo and brand package, courtesy of Kreative Depot! This package includes two 30-minute design consultations, complete logo design with custom colors and fonts, ADA compliant brand, and a complete logo file package including PNG, JPG, SVG, and AI file types totaling a $1,500 value!

