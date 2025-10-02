2025 Pequeña Subasta Silenciosa de la Expo de Vacaciones para Pequeñas Empresas.

Puja inicial
Disfruta de un relajante masaje cortesía de Massage Envy. El paquete de masaje incluye un facial, un masaje de 60 minutos y un tratamiento corporal completo con LED.
Puja inicial
This basket includes TWO Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra 4-concert flex passes during the 2025-2026 season, two Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra t-shirts, and a Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra hat.
Puja inicial
Win a $150 gift certificate to Munro Supply for a pump repair or service in the Munro Supply facility.
Puja inicial
Grab your friends and enjoy a round of golf at Redlands Mesa Golf Course for four people (includes cart). Expires November 21, 2026.
Puja inicial
Lego basket (provided by eBricks) includes a Lilo and Stitch Beach House set, a Lego Spring Animal Playground set, a Lego Spiderman Minifigure, and two $5 eBricks bucks.
Puja inicial
Spruce up your business with a brand new sign with this $1,000 gift certificate to Bud's Signs. Gift certificate good towards any commercial sign.
Puja inicial
Enjoy delicious, fresh, and handmade pizza, salads and appetizers with this $100 gift card to Trailblazer Pizza Co. in Fruita, Colorado! Can be used on any menu item.
Puja inicial
Win two beautiful landscape photos captured by Kenneth Redding.
Puja inicial
This gift certificate to Carboy Winery includes a complimentary wine tasting for up to four people at any of Carboy Winery's four locations. Expires 10/01/2026.
Puja inicial
This Husqvarna 324L 4 Stroke Gas String Trimmer is ideal for professional or large property trimming work. Courtesy of Orchard Mesa True Value.
Puja inicial
This pet basket, provided by Chow Down in Fruita, includes everything you need for your furry friend including toys, food, treats, grooming supplies, and more!
Puja inicial
Prepare for the winter season with this gift certificate to Firestone Complete Auto Care! This gift certificate is good toward any set of new tires. Certificate must be present to redeem.
Puja inicial
Win this new Golf Pride Standard MCC +4 golf putter from Align, courtesy of CoorsTek.
Puja inicial
Wear this beautiful Frederic Duclos Sterling Silver Pendant and Earrings set from Mesa Jewelers this holiday season! Includes cleaning solutions and cloth.
Puja inicial
Dine in style with this $100 gift card to Moody's in Grand Junction.
Puja inicial
Calling all baseball fans! Win 4 tickets (first level) to one Colorado Rockies game in the 2026 season. First come first served, based upon availability
Puja inicial
This Lego basket (provided by eBricks) includes a Marvel Endgame Final Battle set, a Lego Friends Heartlake City Pizzeria set, a F1 Minifigure, and two $5 eBricks bucks.
Puja inicial
Add a staple piece to your collection with this handmade red Cashmere scarf from Zepher of GJ.
Puja inicial
This item includes concrete pavers (made from recycled plastics and traditional concrete mix) provided by SURPStone. Pictured in a 6x7ft configuration. Installation not included.
Puja inicial
Enjoy a delicious dinner at Bin 707 with this $150 Bin 707 gift card! Courtesy of Big Horn Enginnering.
Puja inicial
This light blue Yeti cooler is perfect for keeping food and drinks cold during those weekend camping trips. A blanket, game, and snacks are included with the Yeti cooler.
Puja inicial
Enjoy this beautiful Sterling Silver Colorado National Monument Necklace, courtesy of Zack of Diamonds Jewelry Co. in downtown Grand Junction.
Puja inicial
The winner of this certificate is entitle to have either a Colorado or American flag flown over the Colorado State Capitol building in Denver on a day of their choice. The flag may be flown to recognize a person, special date, or other occasion.
Puja inicial
Enjoy delicious pizza and drinks with this $100 gift card to Hot Tomato! Courtesy of Big Horn Engineering.
Puja inicial
Enjoy 4 reserved seats for one JUCO game for the 2026 JUCO tournament, courtesy of Home Loan.
Puja inicial
This small antique end table is made of solid Asian regional exotic wood and has brass hardware, brass inlay details, and a glass top. Height: 22 1/2". Width: 24". Depth: 12 1/2".
Puja inicial
Win a custom logo and brand package, courtesy of Kreative Depot! This package includes two 30-minute design consultations, complete logo design with custom colors and fonts, ADA compliant brand, and a complete logo file package including PNG, JPG, SVG, and AI file types totaling a $1,500 value!
