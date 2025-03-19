Included Benefits: 1. Promotional Banner Space: Strategic placement of 1 banner at the entrance of the ballroom at Trump National Doral Miami. The banner must be freestanding and standard-sized, and installed three hours before the event. 2. Promotional Logo Displayed During the Event: Your logo will be projected on the main screens. It must be submitted by April 1, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. in PDF or high-resolution JPG format. 3. Company Mention During the Event Protocol: A 1 to 3-minute description of your company or services, to be provided by April 1, 2025. 4. Recognition During the Presentation of Nominees: Your company name and slogan will be mentioned when introducing nominees in one of the PVSA 2025 categories. 5. Full Page in the PVSA 2025 Official Magazine: Artwork must be submitted by April 1, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. for the magazine to be published in March-April 2025. 6. Promotion on PVSA Awards Instagram: 4 posts from the acquisition of the package until April 2025. Artwork should be provided every 4 weeks to be strategically uploaded by the Digital Manager.

