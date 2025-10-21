Entrance ticket which inclues full gourmet brunch and door prize ticket(s)
Entrance ticket which includes full gourmet brunch and door prize ticket(s)
For Children Under 12 Y.O. Only
Pre - Pay for 1 Smart TV Raffle Ticket
Ticket to be Distributed Either at the Entrance of the Tom Hayes Holiday Brunch
drawn at 12:45PM on December 13th
OR If you cannot make the event,
email [email protected] to arrange pick-up prior to the event.
Pre - Pay for 5 Smart TV Raffle Ticket
Ticket to be Distributed Either at the Entrance of the Tom Hayes Holiday Brunch
drawn at 12:45PM on December 13th
OR If you cannot make the event,
email [email protected] to arrange pick-up prior to the event.
Entrance ticket which inclues full gourmet brunch and door prize ticket(s)
For Client who cannot afford full price... ONLY
FULL DONATION
Help A Client Who Cannot Afford to Come
$5.oo off/ seat
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing