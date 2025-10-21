2025 Tom Hayes HOLIDAY BRUNCH & Fundraiser

255 NJ-17

Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075

General admission
$60

Entrance ticket which inclues full gourmet brunch and door prize ticket(s)

Child Under 12
$40

Entrance ticket which includes full gourmet brunch and door prize ticket(s)

For Children Under 12 Y.O. Only

Pre - Pay for 1 Smart TV Raffle Ticket
$5

Pre - Pay for 1 Smart TV Raffle Ticket

Ticket to be Distributed Either at the Entrance of the Tom Hayes Holiday Brunch


drawn at 12:45PM on December 13th


OR If you cannot make the event,

email [email protected] to arrange pick-up prior to the event.

Pre - Pay for 5 Smart TV Raffle Tickets
$20

Pre - Pay for 5 Smart TV Raffle Ticket

Ticket to be Distributed Either at the Entrance of the Tom Hayes Holiday Brunch


drawn at 12:45PM on December 13th


OR If you cannot make the event,

email [email protected] to arrange pick-up prior to the event.

Client ONLY
$40

Entrance ticket which inclues full gourmet brunch and door prize ticket(s)

For Client who cannot afford full price... ONLY

Help A Client Who Cannot Afford to Come
$40

FULL DONATION

Help A Client Who Cannot Afford to Come

Table of 10
$550

$5.oo off/ seat

addExtraDonation

$

