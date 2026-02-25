2026 Semana de Arquitectura de AIA Nueva Orleans

Acerca de este evento
Por favor elija este ticket si es un arquitecto, diseñador o contratista profesional, y está dispuesto a servir como mentor en un equipo de diseño. Se pide a las partes interesadas un compromiso de 3 días para: lunes 13 de abril (4-7pm); miércoles 15 de abril (4-7pm); y jueves 16 de abril (4-7pm).
Por favor seleccione esta opción si es un estudiante universitario actualmente inscrito en un programa de diseño en un colegio/universidad local. Se pide a las partes interesadas un compromiso de 3 días para: lunes 13 de abril (4-7pm); miércoles 15 de abril (4-7pm); y jueves 16 de abril (4-7pm).
Por favor seleccione esta opción si es un estudiante de secundaria local de Nueva Orleans interesado en participar en la Semana de la Arquitectura 2026. Se pide a las partes interesadas un compromiso de 3 días para: lunes 13 de abril (4-7pm); miércoles 15 de abril (4-7pm); y jueves 16 de abril (4-7pm).
We're asking for donations to sponsor the associated costs for each student that participates in our program. This sponsorship covers 3 days of transportation, food, and materials. We're grateful for your contribution and support of the architecture pipeline, and your name (or business) will be included in our social media and website. Plus, you'll be invited to our Crit & Celebrate Pizza Party at the newly renovated Richardson Memorial Hall at Tulane University.
Sponsoring an Architecture Week design team is a powerful way for your company to support creative STEAM education and directly impact the next generation of thinkers, makers, and problem‑solvers. Your support helps remove barriers to participation, provides materials and meals for students, and ensures that diverse young voices have access to an inspiring, hands‑on design environment. We're grateful for your contribution and support of the architecture pipeline, and your name (or business) will be included in our social media, website, and onsite signage.Plus, you'll be invited to our Crit & Celebrate Pizza Party at the newly renovated Richardson Memorial Hall at Tulane University.
Becoming the presenting sponsor for Architecture Week positions your company as a champion of STEAM education, youth creativity, and community impact—all while receiving premier, high‑visibility recognition throughout the entire program. As the “2026 Architecture Week, Presented by [Your Company]” partner, your name or business will appear on all official social media posts, our website, onsite signage for every event, and throughout the full duration of the public exhibition. Your support directly empowers high school students as they engage in hands‑on design with architects and mentors, removes barriers to participation, and strengthens the future talent pipeline for our region’s design and construction industries. It’s a meaningful investment in both young people and the community they will shape. Plus, you'll be invited to our Crit & Celebrate Pizza Party at the newly renovated Richardson Memorial Hall at Tulane University.
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