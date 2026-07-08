2026 Band Together Charity Concert

Saddle up for the full Band Together experience. The Gold Spur VIP package is a step up from our standard general admission and gets a dedicated seat in the house with reserved table seating, early entry, complimentary snacks, exclusive swag, and a night of live music and line dancing alongside people who care about this community as much as you do. This is a front-row seat to the best parts of the evening.









What's included:





- 2 VIP tickets:





Reserved table seating





Early entry to the event





Complimentary snacks





2 drink tokens





- Exclusive VIP swag bag





- Name listed on entrance signage as a Gold Spur VIP supporter





- Dedicated VIP drink line (pending venue confirmation)