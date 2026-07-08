A golden guitar with wings and musical notes is centered above the text "BAND TOGETHER FOR STRONGER COMMUNITY" on a dark blue background, with event details below.
Gather and Grow Food Shelf

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Gather and Grow Food Shelf

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2026 Band Together Charity Concert

9950 N Shore Rd

Waconia, MN 55387, USA

Early Bird General Admission Ticket
$40
Disponible hasta 14 sept

Get your event ticket at the Early Bird pricing today!

Gold Spur VIP Package
$250
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

Saddle up for the full Band Together experience. The Gold Spur VIP package is a step up from our standard general admission and gets a dedicated seat in the house with reserved table seating, early entry, complimentary snacks, exclusive swag, and a night of live music and line dancing alongside people who care about this community as much as you do. This is a front-row seat to the best parts of the evening.



What's included:


- 2 VIP tickets:


Reserved table seating


Early entry to the event


Complimentary snacks


2 drink tokens


- Exclusive VIP swag bag


- Name listed on entrance signage as a Gold Spur VIP supporter


- Dedicated VIP drink line (pending venue confirmation)

Outlaw Row VIP Package
$500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Saddle up for the full Band Together experience. The Outlaw Row VIP package is a step up from our standard general admission and gets a dedicated seat in the house with reserved table seating, early entry, complimentary snacks, exclusive swag, and a night of live music and line dancing alongside people who care about this community as much as you do. This is a front-row seat to the best parts of the evening.



What's included:

4 VIP tickets


-Reserved table seating


-Early entry to the event


-Complimentary snacks


-4 drink tokens


- Exclusive VIP swag bag


- Name listed on entrance signage as a Gold Spur VIP supporter


- Dedicated VIP drink line (pending venue confirmation)

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