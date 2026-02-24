2026 Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Cardinal Presenting Sponsor
$6,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos
- Company logo and branding on all printed material for the event.
- Company logo and branding on all social media advertising for the event.
- Two (2) Complimentary teams of 4 in tournament.
- Complimentary One Hole Sponsor with 1st choice to pick hole.
- Logo on signage at registration table.
- Recognition at event with speaking opportunity at opening ceremonies.
- Company logo and branding on all printed material for the event.
- Company logo and branding on all social media advertising for the event.
- Two (2) Complimentary teams of 4 in tournament.
- Complimentary One Hole Sponsor with 1st choice to pick hole.
- Logo on signage at registration table.
- Recognition at event with speaking opportunity at opening ceremonies.