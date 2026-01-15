Pope John Paul II Home & School

Pope John Paul II Home & School

Tickets on Sale 1/19! 2026 Designer Bag Bingo

2835 Manor Rd

Coatesville, PA 19320, USA

Single Ticket
$35

Includes one bingo card for each regular game and one door prize entry.


Extra regular bingo cards and special bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for even more chances to win!

Reserved Table of 8
$280
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Includes one bingo card for each regular game per person and one door prize entry for each of the 8 guests at your table.


Extra regular bingo cards and special bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for even more chances to win!

PJP Teacher & Staff Ticket
$35

For PJP II Teachers & Staff ONLY


Includes one bingo card for each regular game, one door prize entry, and reserved seating at the PJP II Teacher & Staff tables.


Extra regular bingo cards and special bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for even more chances to win!

