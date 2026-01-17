2026 Sabores de África + Diáspora WI Subasta Silenciosa

Zulu Spear Fringe Black African Lace Choker

African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.





Small Beaded Ear Rings Teardrop Black & Gold (Set 1) and Black, Gold & White (Set 2)

Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.





Package includes 2 sets of earrings and one choker.

Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com