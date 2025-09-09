<p>Sigma-Zeta 2026 Gala de Recaudación de Fondos</p>

Purchase an advertisement in our electronic ad journal. Your ad will be displayed digitally and shared with event attendees and supporters.





PLEASE NOTE: Email Below Sponsorship Form, Artwork, Logo/Picture in “JPEG or PDF Format”—Advertisement Journal is 8 ½ x 10 –

Paulette Edington

Email: [email protected]

ALL ADS AND ARTWORK MUST BE CAMERA READY AND SUBMITTED BY FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2026