<p>Sigma-Zeta 2026 Gala de Recaudación de Fondos</p>

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Niles, OH 44446, USA
Otorga entrada al evento con acceso a comodidades y actividades estándar.
Entrada prioritaria, asientos reservados y acceso a áreas exclusivas para VIP.
Social Media Shout Outs
3 Tables of 8 VIP: 6 P.M.
Electronic Advertising Journal
Onstage Recognition
Table Recognition for Sponsors
8 hard copies of the Advertising Booklet
Social Media Shout Outs
2 Table of 8
Electronic Advertising Journal
Onstage Recognition
Table Recognition for Sponsors
6 hard copies of the Advertising Booklet
Social Media Shout Outs
1 Table of 8
Electronic Advertising Journal
Table Recognition for Sponsors
4 copies of the advertising booklet
Social Media Shout Outs
1 Table of 8
Electronic Advertising Journal
Table Recognition for Sponsors
Purchase an advertisement in our electronic ad journal. Your ad will be displayed digitally and shared with event attendees and supporters.
PLEASE NOTE: Email Below Sponsorship Form, Artwork, Logo/Picture in “JPEG or PDF Format”—Advertisement Journal is 8 ½ x 10 –
Paulette Edington
Email: [email protected]
ALL ADS AND ARTWORK MUST BE CAMERA READY AND SUBMITTED BY FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2026
Purchase an advertisement in our electronic ad journal. Your ad will be displayed digitally and shared with event attendees and supporters.
PLEASE NOTE: Email Below Sponsorship Form, Artwork, Logo/Picture in “JPEG or PDF Format”—Advertisement Journal is 8 ½ x 10 –
Paulette Edington
Email: [email protected]
ALL ADS AND ARTWORK MUST BE CAMERA READY AND SUBMITTED BY FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2026
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!