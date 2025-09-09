Sigma Zeta Bond Ygn

Sigma Zeta Bond Ygn

<p>Sigma-Zeta 2026 Gala de Recaudación de Fondos</p>

5555 Youngstown Warren Rd

Niles, OH 44446, USA

Admisión general
$80

Otorga entrada al evento con acceso a comodidades y actividades estándar.

Admisión VIP
$125

Entrada prioritaria, asientos reservados y acceso a áreas exclusivas para VIP.

White Dove Sponsorship
$3,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Social Media Shout Outs

3 Tables of 8 VIP: 6 P.M.

Electronic Advertising Journal 

Onstage Recognition

Table Recognition for Sponsors 

8 hard copies of the Advertising Booklet

Array Sponsorship
$2,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Social Media Shout Outs

2 Table of 8

Electronic Advertising Journal 

Onstage Recognition

Table Recognition for Sponsors 

6 hard copies of the Advertising Booklet

White Rose Sponsorship
$1,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Social Media Shout Outs

1 Table of 8

Electronic Advertising Journal 

Table Recognition for Sponsors 

4 copies of the advertising booklet

Royal Blue Sponsorship
$1,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Social Media Shout Outs

1 Table of 8

Electronic Advertising Journal 

Table Recognition for Sponsors 

Full Page Electronic Ad
$150

Purchase an advertisement in our electronic ad journal. Your ad will be displayed digitally and shared with event attendees and supporters.


PLEASE NOTE:  Email  Below Sponsorship Form, Artwork, Logo/Picture in “JPEG or PDF Format”—Advertisement Journal is 8 ½ x 10 –

Paulette Edington

Email: [email protected]

 ALL ADS AND ARTWORK MUST BE CAMERA READY AND SUBMITTED BY FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2026

Half Page Electronic Ad
$75

Purchase an advertisement in our electronic ad journal. Your ad will be displayed digitally and shared with event attendees and supporters.


Paulette Edington

Email: [email protected]

 ALL ADS AND ARTWORK MUST BE CAMERA READY AND SUBMITTED BY FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2026

Paulette Edington

Email: [email protected]

 ALL ADS AND ARTWORK MUST BE CAMERA READY AND SUBMITTED BY FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2026

