2026 Iron City / Erroll Broud Memorial 50/50 Raffle

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Drawing to be held August 22, 2026 at the Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble awards/prizes ceremony at Lakeland Golf Club, St Paris, Ohio
You need not be present to win
1/2 proceeds will go to local, recipient families who are facing financial hardship.
1/2 proceeds will go to one lucky, randomly drawn winner.
Drawing to be held August 22, 2026 at the Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble awards/prizes ceremony at Lakeland Golf Club, St Paris, Ohio
You need not be present to win
1/2 proceeds will go to local, recipient families who are facing financial hardship.
1/2 proceeds will go to one lucky, randomly drawn winner.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!