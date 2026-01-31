Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Organizado por

Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Acerca de este evento

2026 Boletos en Preventa para la Fiesta Familiar Mex-Tex.

2514 Arena Trl

Midland, TX 79701, USA

$25
$45
VIP Table Experience
$1,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Elevate your Mex-Tex Family Fiesta with our VIP Table Experience with seating for 8! Enjoy all-day event access, prime seating, an exclusive atmosphere. The ultimate concert upgrade!


*While children 12 & under receive a complimentary general admission ticket, children who will be entering the VIP area will need the appropriate ticket, will be included in the max 8 persons per table.

$800
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos
$2,000
Para oportunidades de patrocinio, por favor contacte al 432-704-5533
$1,500

Para oportunidades de patrocinio, por favor contacte

432-704-5533 o [email protected]

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