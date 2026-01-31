2026 Boletos en Preventa para la Fiesta Familiar Mex-Tex.

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Elevate your Mex-Tex Family Fiesta with our VIP Table Experience with seating for 8! Enjoy all-day event access, prime seating, an exclusive atmosphere. The ultimate concert upgrade!
*While children 12 & under receive a complimentary general admission ticket, children who will be entering the VIP area will need the appropriate ticket, will be included in the max 8 persons per table.
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