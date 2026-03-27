2026 MS 167 Wagner Silent Auction - Page 2

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[6TH GRADE PARENTS ONLY]
Sleep Under Party at Wagner with Ms. Schnapper, Mr. Dionisio & Ms. Losquadro
Get ready for an unforgettable night at Wagner! Your student will join Ms. Schnapper, Mr. Dionisio, and Ms. Losquadro for a fun-filled Sleep Under Party packed with games, treats, and memories.
The party will take place on Friday, May 1st from 7:00-10:00 PM at Wagner and will include a scavenger hunt, bowling in the halls, neon dodgeball in the dark, face masks, pizza, ice cream, snacks, and so much more.
Details:
This auction listing is for 6th grade families only. The 10 highest bidders will win. Each winning bid includes admission for 2 students to attend the Sleep Under Party at Wagner.
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[7TH GRADE PARENTS ONLY]
Sleep Under Party at Wagner with Ms. Schnapper, Mr. Dionisio & Ms. Losquadro
Get ready for an unforgettable night at Wagner! Your student will join Ms. Schnapper, Mr. Dionisio, and Ms. Losquadro for a fun-filled Sleep Under Party packed with games, treats, and memories.
The party will take place on Friday, May 1st from 7:00-10:00 PM at Wagner and will include a scavenger hunt, bowling in the halls, neon dodgeball in the dark, face masks, pizza, ice cream, snacks, and so much more.
Details:
This auction listing is for 7th grade families only. The 10 highest bidders will win. Each winning bid includes admission for 2 students to attend the Sleep Under Party at Wagner.
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For over 30 years, Campagnola has been serving the people who defined New York City. Country-style, Italian dining where plates are meant to be shared, and elbows are meant to be touched. And yet if chairs could talk, these ones probably wouldn't.
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Grab your sneakers and hit the court for an hour of basketball with Ms. Desai and Mr. Cherkasky. Whether you’re teaming up with them or playing against them, this is a fun chance to shoot hoops with two favorite Wagner teachers.
Details:
Time: After school for one hour, date TBD
Total Students: 2–8
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Treat yourself to a salon refresh with a single process hair color and blow dry by Master Colorist Olivia Lu. Enjoy expert color, a polished finish, and a little well-deserved pampering from a true professional. Perfect for anyone looking to update their look and leave feeling confident and refreshed.
Value: $250+
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Two Free Areas of Botox with Dr. Richard Swift ($1,)000 value
NEW YORK CITY PLASTIC SURGEON, DR. RICHARD W. SWIFT, JR., M.D., F.A.C.S. is board certified in both plastic surgery and general surgery and is dedicated to providing each patient with high-quality, personalized care.
After his undergraduate education at Yale University, Dr. Swift obtained his medical degree from the Brown University Program in Medicine and won several awards there, including the Lange Medical Publications Award for Outstanding Achievement as a Medical Student and the Pilavin & Ira Galvin Medical Scholarships.
Dr. Swift completed his residency in general surgery at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Short Hills, New Jersey. He was a resident in plastic surgery at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, where he was also an instructor in anatomy for first-year medical students. Returning to New York, Dr. Swift completed his Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship at the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital under Dr. Sherrell Aston and Dr. Dan Baker. He is currently an Attending Surgeon at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.
Dr. Richard Swift performs a wide array of procedures to enhance one's beauty, including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and liposuction in New York City and other procedures for the face, breasts, and body.
Dr. Swift is available to consult and discuss the surgical techniques, alternatives, recognized complications, and all aspects of pre and post-operative care.
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Private Guided Historical tour for small group of Hamilton and the Founding Fathers or the Gilded Age The Heyday of High Society.
Embark on a journey through time as you explore the remarkable life and legacy of Alexander Hamilton. Walk in his footsteps as you uncover the inspiring story of the orphan who made his way from a small island to become one of the most important and influential figures in American History. Learn how he became a patriot to the cause of independence who caught the attention of General George Washington. Explore the foundations of American government and significance of relationships between prominent fellow founding fathers Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John Jay, John Adams, George Washington, and Aaron Burr. Hamilton’s vibrant intellect shaped our nation in numerous ways.
Experience the history of the American Revolution from New York City where many extraordinary events took place and influential figures interacted. You will visit incredible sites of significant historical importance including places where Hamilton and other Founding Fathers lived, worked, fought and interacted with one another Some of the sites you see include Fraunces Tavern, Federal Hall, and Trinity Church.
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Three private Mandarin lesson sessions, each 1 hour long, valued at $100 per session (total value: $300). *Valid for one year, from 2026-03-27.
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810s GRADUATION ONLY
Enjoy the best seats in the house for Wagner Middle School graduation with 4 front row seats to the ceremony of your choice. Skip the stress, avoid the rush to arrive early, and enjoy true VIP treatment as you take in this special milestone from an unbeatable view. A perfect way to make graduation day even more memorable for your family.
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820s GRADUATION ONLY
Enjoy the best seats in the house for Wagner Middle School graduation with 4 front row seats to the ceremony of your choice. Skip the stress, avoid the rush to arrive early, and enjoy true VIP treatment as you take in this special milestone from an unbeatable view. A perfect way to make graduation day even more memorable for your family.
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830s GRADUATION ONLY
Enjoy the best seats in the house for Wagner Middle School graduation with 4 front row seats to the ceremony of your choice. Skip the stress, avoid the rush to arrive early, and enjoy true VIP treatment as you take in this special milestone from an unbeatable view. A perfect way to make graduation day even more memorable for your family.
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MAY 14th SHOW ONLY
Enjoy 4 front row seats to one of Wagner’s Spring Musicals and make the night even more memorable with the best seats in the house. Skip the stress of arriving early, avoid the scramble for good seats, and enjoy a true VIP theater experience with an unbeatable view of the performance. A perfect opportunity for family and friends to cheer on the cast and enjoy one of Wagner’s standout spring events in style.
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MAY 15th SHOW ONLY
Enjoy 4 front row seats to one of Wagner’s Spring Musicals and make the night even more memorable with the best seats in the house. Skip the stress of arriving early, avoid the scramble for good seats, and enjoy a true VIP theater experience with an unbeatable view of the performance. A perfect opportunity for family and friends to cheer on the cast and enjoy one of Wagner’s standout spring events in style.
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5 Available - Top 5 Bidders Win
Educational Starter Pack
Value: $620 each
Quantity: 5
$200 Diagnostic Test (SHSAT, ISEE, SAT, ACT, etc.) + Comprehensive Score Report
Includes MindPrint Cognitive Skills Assessment
$220 for 30-min consultation call
$250 for private 1:1 lesson
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5 Available - Top 5 Bidders Win
Cognitive Strengths Assessment
Value: $199 each
Quantity: 5
Cognitive Strengths Assessment + Video Interpretation of Results
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ONE Bike Fit Unplugged Session with Happy Freedman
Evaluation and recommendations for posture, breathing technique, equipment changes,
necessary to make you efficient and comfortable on your current bike or Peloton.
Session includes flexibility and balance evaluation, discussion of riding technique and style,
identifying sources of discomfort when riding, and recommendations to improve your cycling.
Bike fit session held at James Fowler PT near Union Square.
Peloton or other stationary bike in-home consult by arrangement
Happy Freedman is an innovator and internationally recognized expert in bike fit. Building on his over thirty years of experience working in bike fit and related fields, Happy has been instrumental in developing the first hospital-based clinical bike fit program in North America, during his long tenure at Hospital for Special Surgery, which included testing techniques and tracking outcomes. He has led keynote presentations and workshops at events around the world and currently fits in private practice in New York City, as the director of The Center for Bike Fit.
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The May Center, located on New York City’s Upper East Side, is a full-service gym with everything you need to exceed your fitness goals. Our members are as diverse as our programs, and your membership gives you access to a fitness experience like no other.
Swim laps in our 25-yard indoor pool, track your progress like an Olympian with our state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, find your fitness fit with over 100 group exercise classes, push it to the next level with personal training, semi-private classes and private instruction, or look after your wellness with our nutrition and heart-health specialists.
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Love skiing in Colorado, Utah or Montana? Enjoy a ski or snowboard rental package for a family a four for three days. With 50+ across the Rockies, no matter where you shred, Christy Sports has you covered. Skip the hassle of shipping your equipment next December and enjoy the best equipment from Christy Sports.
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Join the Bulldogs for the most fun day camp in the Hamptons! Days are filled with a variety of sports and camp games such as baseball, basketball, flag football, dodgeball, soccer, gaga, capture the flag, and more! Monday - Friday 9am-3pm at Most Holy Trinity in East Hampton for ages 6-13 or 9am-12pm for ages 4-5. Valid for one week between June 29th - August 28th, 2026. Visit us at bulldogballclub.com or call (212) 472-8344 for more information.
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Your gift is valid for one 2 hour private financial consultation with
Certified Financial Planner, Marisa Rothstein.
You select the issues we address. Common topics include:
setting a savings goal; reviewing your investment portfolio allocation; planning for college expenses; and analyzing insurance needs.
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*Comprehensive orthodontic evaluation * Orthodontic diagnostic records (digital x-rays, images and digital scans) * Teeth whitening in the end of treatment
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The Tutorverse SAT Mastery Modules 2-Week Course Access (999.99 Value)
-Our modular, online program offers students advanced SAT enrichment at a schedule that works for them. With 18 units of expert-written curriculum offered 5 days a week on a rotating schedule, the class gives students the opportunity to study only the material they need, when they need it. Every unit is offered once in a two week window, meaning with this seat, your student can complete the entire course!
Email [email protected] with voucher and receipt of donation. We'll supply a code for you to redeem online, when you enroll via our website. Enrollment available in two enrollment windows, leading up to the June and October tests.
Valid on enrollment for SAT Mastery Modules only. Non-transferable. Not redeemable for cash. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid on enrollments for 5/20 - 6/4 and 9/20 - 10/1 only. Limit one per family. Valid only for new families. Subject to availability. Enrollment via coupon does not include access to complimentary question sets. The Tutorverse reserves the right to modify these terms and conditions at any time. Continued participation in the program following such modifications constitutes your acceptance of the revised terms. Expires Nov. 1, 2026, 11:59pm.
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The Tutorverse SHSAT Summer Enrichment ($150 Value)
-The SHSAT is one of the most challenging obstacles students face on the road to their academic goals. Our Summer Practice Test Review Workshops and Content Clinics provide your student with tools to help them get a leg up on the competition.
Email [email protected] with voucher and receipt of donation. We'll supply a code for you to redeem online, when you enroll via our website.
Valid on above-listed programs only. Non-transferable. Not redeemable for cash. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit one per family. Valid for new or existing families. Subject to availability and minimum class enrollment requirements. If minimum enrollment requirements are not met, credit will be applied toward private tutoring. Expires December 31, 2026, 11:59pm.
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$1,000 off any Session at any Tuition Rate for Summer 2026 at West End House Camp, an overnight camp in Maine for Boys.
At West End House Camp, our all-boys setting offers a unique space where youth can express themselves freely and authentically. Here, they build confidence through healthy competition, develop leadership skills through peer interaction, and learn the importance of collaboration and teamwork in a supportive environment. What truly sets us apart is our commitment to fostering genuine connections within a diverse, inclusive community. We focus on building character through daily group living experiences, teaching empathy, respect, and understanding across differences, and creating opportunities for every boy to shine in his own way.
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Two hours of tutoring with Caren Doucette (Package 1 of 2). TOP 2 BIDDERS WILL EACH RECEIVE.
I provide personalized tutoring for middle school and high school students in a wide range of subjects, including math, English, science, and social studies. I also specialize in standardized test preparation (ISEE, SHSAT, PSAT, SAT) helping students develop strong test-taking strategies and improving their academic skills.
My approach focuses on clear explanations, patience, and adapting lessons to each student’s learning style so they can strengthen understanding, boost grades, feel more confident in their abilities, helping them reach their full potential.
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