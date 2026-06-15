Madison Middle School Parent Support Association

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Madison Middle School Parent Support Association

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2026 Painted Mustang Run - Students

5900 Baylor Dr

Bartlesville, OK 74006, USA

Registro de Estudiante
$40
Incluye una inscripción de estudiante para la carrera de 5K y camiseta
$10
SPONSOR PMR: HORSESHOE CLUB SPONSOR A STUDENT
$40

Includes one student registration for the 5K run and shirt for a student who would not otherwise be able to participate. You will receive a separate email with a donation receipt.

SPONSOR PMR: - PONY CLUB SPONSOR
$250

Sponsor receives company name in small print on t-shirt

SPONSOR PMR: - MUSTANG CLUB SPONSOR
$300

Sponsor receives company name in medium print on t-shirt

SPONSOR PMR: WATER STATION SPONSOR
$400

Water station sponsors man a water station to make sure our students stay hydrated during the 5K! Company name and logo at one of the water stations and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt.

SPONSOR PMR: COLOR STATION SPONSOR
$500

Color sponsors man a color station to throw color on our student during the 5K! Only 5 sponsorships available. Sponsor receives company name and logo at one of the color stations and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt.

SPONSOR PMR: STARTING LINE SPONSOR
$1,000

Sponsor receives company name and logo at starting line and company name/logo displayed on t-shirt and publications for the run
Honor of shooting off confetti cannons at the start of each race

Registro de Voluntario
Gratuito
Incluye un pase de voluntario para el evento y camiseta
SOLO PARA USO DE PERSONAL
$40
Para uso del personal del evento para ingresar registraciones en papel para estudiantes y profesores/personal
Añadir una donación para Madison Middle School Parent Support Association

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