2026 Pumpkin Fun Run Walk and Roll Sponsor

Thank you for helping us make our 5th Annual Pumpkin Fun Run a success!
Donation Minimum
We ask for a $50 minimum donation from each selling vendor to support Sophie & Madigan’s Playground. This contribution goes directly toward creating inclusive play opportunities for children and families in our community.
Event Details
📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025
⏰ 6:00–8:30 PM (Trunk-or-Treat opens right after the run)
📍 Sophie & Madigan’s Playground – Frederick, MD
Vendor Set-Up Instructions
- All vendor vehicles must be parked and in place by 5:45 PM.
- Trunks/booths must be fully set up and ready by 6:30 PM when the Trunk-or-Treat begins.
- Please decorate your trunk/table in a fun, festive, and family-friendly way, and plan a free activity or treat for kids.
- We expect 300–500 participants, so please come prepared!
- For safety, no vehicles may enter or exit the trunk area during event hours.
