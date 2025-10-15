Organizado por

Sophie & Madigan's Playground

Acerca de este evento

2026 Pumpkin Fun Run Walk and Roll Sponsor

632 Contender Way

Frederick, MD 21703, USA

The Great Pumpkin
$2,500

The premier sponsor opportunity!

  • Your logo on every race bib and race shirts (prime placement)
  • Banner on the Start/Finish Arch (highest visibility on race day)
  • Featured in post-race press release
  • Included in email promotions (16,500+ recipients)
  • Race Day Expo space (10x10) to showcase your business
  • Large 3’x6’ banner in the Race Celebration Area
  • Dedicated thank-you post on Facebook
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • 6 complimentary race entries

✨ With only one spot available, this exclusive package puts your brand front-and-center at the Fun Run

Pink
$1,500
Blue
$1,000
Lady Bug
$500
Butterfly
$250
Vendor Donation Minimum
$50

Thank you for helping us make our 5th Annual Pumpkin Fun Run a success!



Donation Minimum


We ask for a $50 minimum donation from each selling vendor to support Sophie & Madigan’s Playground. This contribution goes directly toward creating inclusive play opportunities for children and families in our community.



Event Details



📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025

⏰ 6:00–8:30 PM (Trunk-or-Treat opens right after the run)

📍 Sophie & Madigan’s Playground – Frederick, MD


Vendor Set-Up Instructions


  • All vendor vehicles must be parked and in place by 5:45 PM.
  • Trunks/booths must be fully set up and ready by 6:30 PM when the Trunk-or-Treat begins.
  • Please decorate your trunk/table in a fun, festive, and family-friendly way, and plan a free activity or treat for kids.
  • We expect 300–500 participants, so please come prepared!
  • For safety, no vehicles may enter or exit the trunk area during event hours.



