2026 Pumpkin Fun Run Walk and Roll Sponsor

Thank you for helping us make our 5th Annual Pumpkin Fun Run a success!









Donation Minimum





We ask for a $50 minimum donation from each selling vendor to support Sophie & Madigan’s Playground. This contribution goes directly toward creating inclusive play opportunities for children and families in our community.









Event Details









📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025

⏰ 6:00–8:30 PM (Trunk-or-Treat opens right after the run)

📍 Sophie & Madigan’s Playground – Frederick, MD





Vendor Set-Up Instructions





All vendor vehicles must be parked and in place by 5:45 PM.

Trunks/booths must be fully set up and ready by 6:30 PM when the Trunk-or-Treat begins.

Please decorate your trunk/table in a fun, festive, and family-friendly way, and plan a free activity or treat for kids.

We expect 300–500 participants, so please come prepared!

For safety, no vehicles may enter or exit the trunk area during event hours.







