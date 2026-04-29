NAACP Gwinnett County Branch

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NAACP Gwinnett County Branch

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2026 Rev. John C. Stewart Freedom Fund Banquet

2200 Buford Hwy NE Suite 108

Buford, GA 30518, USA

General Admission
$150
Disponible hasta 31 ago

Brinda acceso al evento con acceso a comodidades y actividades estándar.

Table for 10
$1,300
Disponible hasta 31 ago
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 10 boletos

La mesa puede acomodar hasta 10 personas.

General Admission & 1yr NAACP Membership
$155
Disponible hasta 31 ago

Get General Admission to the Banquet and a 1yr Annual Adult Membership with the Gwinnett NAACP (Discount Code not valid for this ticket)

General Admission & 1yr Life Subscribing Membership
$230
Disponible hasta 31 ago

Get General Admission to our Freedom Fund Banquet and a 1yr Silver Life Subscribing Membership. Once you make the additional 9 payments of $100 over the course of the next 9yrs you will become a Life Member of the Gwinnett NAACP. (Discount code not available for this ticket)

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