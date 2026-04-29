2026 Rev. John C. Stewart Freedom Fund Banquet

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Brinda acceso al evento con acceso a comodidades y actividades estándar.
La mesa puede acomodar hasta 10 personas.
Get General Admission to the Banquet and a 1yr Annual Adult Membership with the Gwinnett NAACP (Discount Code not valid for this ticket)
Get General Admission to our Freedom Fund Banquet and a 1yr Silver Life Subscribing Membership. Once you make the additional 9 payments of $100 over the course of the next 9yrs you will become a Life Member of the Gwinnett NAACP. (Discount code not available for this ticket)
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!