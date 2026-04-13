Rusk Athletic Booster Club

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Rusk Athletic Booster Club

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2026 Spring Sports Banquet

13089 US-84

Rusk, TX 75785, USA

Atleta de Escuela Secundaria
Gratuito

Cada atleta de escuela secundaria deberá reservar un boleto sin costo para el estudiante.

HS Softball Athletes
Gratuito

Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student.

HS Baseball Athletes
Gratuito

Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student

Gratuito
HS Track Athletes
Gratuito

Each high school athlete will need to reserve a ticket at no cost to the student

Gratuito
Gratuito
Gratuito
Entrenador
Gratuito

¡Solo entrenadores!

Atletas de Secundaria
$13
Padres - Invitados - Esposos - Niños (de 6 años en adelante)
$20

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!