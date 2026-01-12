2026 Torneo de Golf Memorial Susan T Pearson

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Impact the lives of CHS Students, become the Champion Title Sponsor for 2026 18th Annual Susan T Pearson Memorial Tournament. Earn year-round recognition, title sponsor banner at tournament and at our annual College & Career Fair, prominent advertising on our website, and more. Foursome Included
Premier Sponsorship including Foursome, Tee Box Sign, Company Name on Eagle Sponsor Banner, Company Name on Website
Cartel de Tee o Green
Donation to support College & Career Office, CAPS Program, Scholarships, Special Requests and More. Name displayed on website
$
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