Campbell High School Educational Foundation Inc

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Campbell High School Educational Foundation Inc

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2026 Torneo de Golf Memorial Susan T Pearson

1501 Windy Hill Rd SE

Smyrna, GA 30080, USA

Champion Title Sponsor
$2,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Impact the lives of CHS Students, become the Champion Title Sponsor for 2026 18th Annual Susan T Pearson Memorial Tournament. Earn year-round recognition, title sponsor banner at tournament and at our annual College & Career Fair, prominent advertising on our website, and more. Foursome Included

Eagle - Foursome and Sponsorship Package
$950
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Premier Sponsorship including Foursome, Tee Box Sign, Company Name on Eagle Sponsor Banner, Company Name on Website

Birdie - Foursome and Sponsorship Package
$500
Patrocinador
$250

Cartel de Tee o Green

Caddie - Donation
$150

Donation to support College & Career Office, CAPS Program, Scholarships, Special Requests and More. Name displayed on website

Añadir una donación para Campbell High School Educational Foundation Inc

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