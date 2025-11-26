2026 La comida anual de TLA alrededor del mundo

For our incredible volunteers contributing their time or culinary skills.





Price: $0

Description:



This complimentary ticket is reserved for the amazing volunteers who help make Food Around the World Night possible! Whether you are preparing a dish, leading a station, helping with setup, or supporting our event crew, we invite you to enjoy the evening free of charge as our thanks for your time, talent, and hard work.





Includes:

Full event admission

Access to all food stations

Volunteer appreciation perks

Early access for setup (details will be emailed)

Thank you for helping bring this community favorite to life!