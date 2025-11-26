Learning Academy PTO Inc.

Organizado por

Learning Academy PTO Inc.

Acerca de este evento

2026 La comida anual de TLA alrededor del mundo

18370 Limestone Creek Rd Bldg

Jupiter, FL 33458

Billete Clase Business - $50
$50
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

¡Para los huéspedes que buscan un gran valor y planificación anticipada!

Incluye:

  • Acceso completo al evento
  • Experiencia de cata global
Billete de Primera Clase - Asientos Reservados - $100
$100

Disfrute de una mayor comodidad y ventajas premium con asientos reservados.

El billete incluye:

  • Asientos en mesa reservada
  • Servicio de vinos en mesa de cortesía
  • Copa de vino conmemorativa
  • Bolsa de regalo
Billete de Economía - $75
$75

¡Para aquellos viajeros de última hora, mientras duren los boletos!
Si se compran después del 31 de enero: $75.00 por persona.


NO SE VENDERÁN BOLETOS EN LA ENTRADA

Crew Ticket – $0
Gratuito

For our incredible volunteers contributing their time or culinary skills.


Price: $0
Description:


This complimentary ticket is reserved for the amazing volunteers who help make Food Around the World Night possible! Whether you are preparing a dish, leading a station, helping with setup, or supporting our event crew, we invite you to enjoy the evening free of charge as our thanks for your time, talent, and hard work.


Includes:

  • Full event admission
  • Access to all food stations
  • Volunteer appreciation perks
  • Early access for setup (details will be emailed)

Thank you for helping bring this community favorite to life!

Añadir una donación para Learning Academy PTO Inc.

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!