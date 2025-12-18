CSWA & Washington Wine

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CSWA & Washington Wine

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2026 Alianza de Cultivo de Vino Sostenible de EE. UU.

6 W Rose St

Walla Walla, WA 99362, USA

Admisión General
$250
Disponible hasta 1 abr

Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.

Tour de Bodegas y Viñedos
$150
Disponible hasta 1 abr

Entrada prioritaria, asientos reservados y acceso a áreas exclusivas para VIPs.

Conference Day Pass
$150
Disponible hasta 1 abr

** Early Bird Ends April 1, 2026. Regular price: $175 ** May 7, 2026 Conference Day with Breakfast, Coffee and Lunch. View the agenda on the U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit web page.

Student Conference Pass
$100

May 7, 2026 Conference Day with Breakfast, Coffee and Lunch. Student must register with school email address. View the full schedule on the U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit web page.

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