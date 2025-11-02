<em>22º Almuerzo Anual Amelia Earhart</em>

Acerca de este evento
Este boleto patrocina a un estudiante o profesor para disfrutar del almuerzo y el evento de discusión en panel
Los asistentes de 18 a 35 años disfrutarán del almuerzo y el evento de discusión en panel
Disfruta del almuerzo y del evento de discusión en panel
Por favor, comuníquese con el sitio web del Zonta Club de Dallas para el Almuerzo Amelia Earhart. Los patrocinios van desde $160 a $5000.00
Name listed in the program
Provide seating for 8 students
Provides one guest ticket
Logo and Name featured
in digital and print media
Provides seating for 8 students
Provides seating for one chaperone
Provides one guest ticket
Logo and Name featured
in digital and print media
Logo on premier signage
Provides seating for 8 students
Provides seating for one chaperone
Provides two guest tickets
Logo and Name featured
in digital and print media
Logo on wall projection
and on premier signage
One table at the Event
(10 tickets)
Which can be donated
for the students and
their chaperones or
can be used by you
Logo and Name featured
in digital and print media
Logo on wall projection
and on premier signage
Two tables at the Event
(20 tickets)
Which can be donated
for the students and
their chaperones or
can be used by you
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!