<em>22º Almuerzo Anual Amelia Earhart</em>

6430 Gaston Ave

Dallas, TX 75214, USA

Estudiante/Profesor
$60

Este boleto patrocina a un estudiante o profesor para disfrutar del almuerzo y el evento de discusión en panel

Profesionales Jóvenes
$60

Los asistentes de 18 a 35 años disfrutarán del almuerzo y el evento de discusión en panel

Admisión General
$100

Disfruta del almuerzo y del evento de discusión en panel

Patrocinio
$160

Por favor, comuníquese con el sitio web del Zonta Club de Dallas para el Almuerzo Amelia Earhart. Los patrocinios van desde $160 a $5000.00

Friend of Zonta
$500

Name listed in the program

Provide seating for 8 students

Provides one guest ticket

Silver Sponsor
$750

Logo and Name featured

in digital and print media

Provides seating for 8 students

Provides seating for one chaperone

Provides one guest ticket

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo and Name featured

in digital and print media

Logo on premier signage

Provides seating for 8 students

Provides seating for one chaperone

Provides two guest tickets

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Logo and Name featured

in digital and print media

Logo on wall projection

 and on premier signage

One table at the Event

(10 tickets)

Which can be donated

for the students and

their chaperones or

can be used by you

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Logo and Name featured

in digital and print media

Logo on wall projection

and on premier signage

Two tables at the Event

(20 tickets)

Which can be donated

for the students and

their chaperones or

can be used by you

